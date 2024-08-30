‘Somebody Should Have Stepped In’: Fury Erupts After Two White Students Awarded for Wearing Blackface to Utah High School Event 

A school event at a high school in southern Utah where two students were seen wearing blackface sparked outrage among parents and the school community.

According to KUTV, the incident happened at a “blackout” football game at Pine View High School on Friday, Aug. 23. Students were to wear all-black clothing in the spirit of the event. However, two white male students showed up wearing black face paint covering most of their faces.

Those students were pictured with the school’s cheerleading squad after being awarded a prize for school spirit.

Two teenage boys posed with cheerleaders at a Pine View High School sports game on Aug. 23, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Edward D. Wright)

Photos posted on one school-affiliated social media page show one student with black face paint covering his entire face and another wearing paint covering every area of his face except his mouth and chin area.

Some parents at the game reported that they were dismayed that no school administrator or faculty member who was present did anything to address the students’ appearance.

Edward Wright, the father of a Black student at the school, reposted the photos showing the students’ appearances, writing, “This s— is ridiculous.”

His post drew several varied reactions to the photos, with several people agreeing that the appearances were inappropriate. Others thought the students’ intentions behind their appearances weren’t racially motivated, but the incident needs to serve as a launchpad for more education.

“This is unacceptable, and I hope the school and district resolve this ASAP,” one commenter wrote.

“The theme for the night was “black out,” someone else commented. “It was two dumb kids who took it too far. I don’t believe there was any racial intent. Some education needs to be done on this.”

“Whether this is intended to be disrespectful or not this tells me some education and background needs to be given,” another person wrote. “These kids may not have meant any harm but issues like this have happened in this town for years, more egregious than this, and administration should have recognized it and addressed it and educated in the moment.”

In an interview with KUTV, Wright said that the students’ appearances are concerning, but what’s more troubling is that no faculty member attempted to address the incident at the game.

“You do it in the moment the issue arises. You don’t wait. I feel like this was a missed opportunity to educate,” Wright said. “You could have tapped these young men on the shoulder, whispered in their ear, and let these young men know the significance of this.”

Wright said some of his other children have been called racial slurs at schools in the district that Pine View is part of. He highlighted how important education on race is in school but underscored that it starts at home.

“We’re parents, and it’s our responsibility to instill in our kids what we want them to know, not the world,” Wright remarked. “You can’t fault young kids for coming to school and saying what they hear in their home. Parents also have to do better.”

A Washington County School District official agreed that a faculty member should have spoken up.

“This is where we as a district need to step in and say we came up short. Somebody should have stepped in,” Steven Dunham said. “We are confident there were other faculty members there at that game and it would have been nice if somebody stepped in.”

The Washington County School District released a statement after the incident was reported.

“We work hard to create a space where all students can feel safe. We are disheartened that this took place and we apologize to our students and community for any offense that was felt because of this incident. This should not have happened!” district officials said. “We are creating school teams that will work with teachers and staff to help make strategic changes that will improve school-level culture and climate.”