‘Go On, You N—er’: Indiana Woman Hits Pregnant Woman Holding a Baby with Baseball Bat During Racist Tirade, Court Documents Allege

Authorities arrested an Indiana woman accused of hitting a pregnant woman with a baseball bat while calling her multiple slurs and insults during a fiery confrontation.

Angela Canaday was charged with two felony-level charges after the alleged assault — one count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and one count of intimidation.

Court documents state that 49-year-old Canaday was the one to call 911 on Aug. 20 to report that she hit another woman with a bat, CBS4 reported. The New Castle police department responded to the report, and detectives interviewed the alleged victim.

The pregnant woman told police that her encounter with Canaday started after she walked outside her house to call for her friend’s child, who she was looking after, to return home. At that point, Canady came outside and allegedly began yelling at the woman and called her a racial slur, court filings state.

The pregnant woman told police that she warned Canaday not to use language like that because children were present, stating, “There are a lot of kids outside.”

At that point, Canaday walked into her home, grabbed a black wooden baseball bat, and walked back outside.

The situation reportedly escalated as Canaday started hurling more slurs and then launched an assault on the pregnant victim.

“[Canaday] said ‘go on you n—– lovin’ f—— b——,’” the documents read. “[Canaday] lunged towards [the woman] in an aggressive manner with the bat raised in her right hand, swinging it at [the woman] while [she] was holding her baby.”

Canady landed a hit on the pregnant woman while she was holding a child, according to the documents. Then, she reportedly told the victim that she would “kill” her and called her a “f—— b——” again.

The victim told detectives that the encounter made her “fearful [for] her life.”

Canady was booked into the Henry County Jail on Aug. 20 and appeared in court for an initial court hearing last week.