‘What Did You Say?’: Georgia Man Caught on Video Being Unapologetically Racist, Loses Job After Footage Goes Viral

A Georgia landscaping business swiftly responded to a now-viral video showing one of its employees making racist statements at a gas station in an Atlanta suburb.

The video posted to X on Tuesday shows a bald man wearing a black polo shirt and sunglasses at a QT gas station telling someone recording the encounter on their cellphone to “go back to your country.”

A landscaping business in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee confirmed it fired one of its employees seen in a viral video making racist statements. (Photos: X/@GAFollowers)

“Go back to your own f***ing country,” the man states.

“What did you say? Say that again,” the individual recording the video calls back.

“I said go back to your own country,” the man repeats.

The 15-second clip only catches the last few moments of the encounter as the man making the racist declarations is seen getting into a work truck to leave the station.

As he drives away, the person recording the encounter makes sure to get a clear image of the truck’s license plates and the name, logo, and phone number of the company imprinted on the vehicle.

That company, Buckhead Landscape and Design, operates out of Chamblee, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.

Seen this morning in Doraville. 😨 pic.twitter.com/4ovtEQIS2j — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 27, 2024

After the video started amassing thousands of views and shares, several people started to leave reviews and comments on the business’s social and review pages.

On Tuesday, the company posted a statement on its website and social pages confirming that the man seen in the video was employed with Buckhead Landscape and Design and that he was terminated from his position.

“We have been made aware of a recent serious complaint regarding inappropriate and racist remarks made by one of our employees. This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our organization,” the statement said. “Upon learning of the incident, we immediately investigated the allegations, and the employee involved is no longer employed by our organization. His remarks are not shared or condoned by Buckhead Landscape and Design.”

“Thanks for stepping up and taking a stand,” one commenter wrote.

“This was the statement I was looking for. With Atlanta being so diverse and this company being so well known, it’s good to see the immediate response,” another person commented.