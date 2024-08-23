‘Not Gonna Pull That… On Me’: Viral Video Shows Black Man Armed with Hammer Confront White Man Who Called Him Racial Slur Before Altercation Turns Physical

A video being shared across social media platforms shows a confrontation between two men escalate into a physical fight over one man’s shameless use of a racial slur.

The video shows a Black man confronting a white individual in what appears to be an apartment complex after he alleges the white man called him the n-word.

“You just called me a n*****r, bro,” the Black individual says as he walks from a parking lot onto a sidewalk to approach a white man carrying a beer bottle. “You just said you’re gonna beat my a** like three times.”

A viral video shows a man approaching another man with a hammer. (Photo: X/Fight Mate)

The Black man can be heard saying that he only met the white man the day prior and that he was “cool” before the encounter happened.

“I ain’t gonna take no bulls***,” the white individual is heard saying as the two go back and forth.

“What you mean I’m talking s***? You just said ‘n****r.’ I told you watch that word,” the Black man states, an accusation that the white man denies.

Then, right after denying that he used the slur, the white man says, “You’re not gonna pull that n****r s*** on me. I’m gonna f*** your a** up.”

During the entire encounter, the Black man has his hands behind his back, but it’s at this point that he brings them to the front of his body to reveal he is carrying a framing hammer he was concealing all along.

“That word is f***ing offensive, bro. Don’t use it,” he says to the white man.

“Did I use it?” the white man responds as he closes the gap between himself and the other man.

The white individual then attempts to snatch the hammer away, and the Black man punches him.

The altercation gets physical just as two white women, a mother-daughter pair, appear in the video to try and stop both men.

The Black man overpowers the white man, punching him multiple times and sending him to the ground, which is when the white man finally releases his beer bottle. One woman tries to pull him away while her daughter works to keep her from getting involved.

The Black man is heard saying, “I’m gone,” as he walks away with his hammer.

The video drew millions of views and thousands of reposts on X. Several commenters noted that the white man’s actions have consequences.

“You can freely say what you want with consequence,” one person commented.

“Bro came trying to reason and be cordial and man’s didn’t wanna hear it,” another person said.