‘He Knows Right from Wrong!’: Outraged Georgia Mother Says White Boy Who Was Sentenced to Two Years After Confessing to Killing Her Black Son Was ‘Treated as a Victim’

A Wayne County, Georgia, judge handed down a two-year sentence to the second child responsible for the drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush, but the victim’s family believes it’s far from enough.

During the sentencing hearing on Aug. 22, the 11-year-old confessed to pushing Noah into a clay construction pit filled with water and holding his head underwater until he drowned.

Lawyers demand charges for adults involved in protecting a 10 and 11-year-old in Noah Bush’s death. (Photo credit: (GoFundMe/WTOC Screenshot)

“I feel he deserves life in prison. He took his life and never showed remorse for his actions,” said Noah’s outraged mother, Demetrice Bush, during her powerful victim impact statement before the judge. “Even though he knows right from wrong, even though he lied to keep himself out of trouble because he knew what he did was wrong, he’s treated as a victim when it’s my son who’s dead.”

The 11-year-old pleaded guilty to all four counts of involuntary manslaughter, simple battery, concealing the death of another, and criminal trespass, and the judge gave the child two years in confinement, the maximum penalty allowable in the state.

There will be a second hearing in 30 days to determine the damages owed to the Bush family. Natalie Hardison, who is mom to the convicted 11-year-old, is being held in jail on a felony charge of providing false information to police during the investigation, and she appeared at the hearing via video.

The other culprit, a 10-year-old boy, was sentenced last month for his involvement in the murder. He will also spend two years in the detention center.

Demetrice is devastated that her son’s killer will one day soon walk free.

“Noah will never walk about this Earth again, and he deserves to be punished for it,” she said in her statement to the judge, in which she stressed the importance of accountability. “This child will offend again, but Noah will never breathe, run, or play another sport ever again. And I feel he should lose every privilege in life that he stole from my son.”

Noah was first reported missing in the south Georgia town of Jesup on May 15 when he disappeared from home. After authorities and the local community launched a massive 11-hour search — with help from his 11-year-old killer — Noah’s lifeless body was finally found submerged in a watery pit.

Police initially ruled his death an accident, believing he had simply wandered into the pit, but Noah’s family was suspicious and pulled in a private investigator who uncovered disturbing information that led to the arrests of the two boys.

Francis Johnson, an attorney for the Bush family, said in a statement that the homicide appeared to be “racially motivated” and will press for prosecution against the adults who were “responsible for promoting hate to their children.” During the investigation, a video allegedly emerged showing the 11-year-old beating up a Black child and calling him the N-word.

Bush admitted to the judge that she struggles to find forgiveness in her heart for the defendant and his family.

“To constantly remember that he helped search for Noah, knowing where he was and what he had done to him, is just another devastating blow to my family.”

The grieving mom goes back to memories of her “kind” and “bright” son who loved basketball. “He was a little boy with dreams of becoming someone great, and those dreams were snatched away senselessly.”

“There is no justice that can replace the life of my 8-year-old son Noah.”