‘Flying While Black Should Not Be This Stressful’: Juvenile Storms Off Plane, Slams American Airlines for Forcing Him to Give Up First-Class Seat

American Airlines might have just lost a high-profile customer after an unsettling incident involving Cash Money Records artist Juvenile. The rapper was reportedly asked to move from his first-class seat to coach—without any explanation—an act that immediately triggered a strong reaction from the star and his fans.

The demand infuriated the former Hot Boy so much that he gathered his stuff and left the plane without delay, documenting the entire event on his Instagram Live and promising them that they had messed with the one person.

Flight attendants didn’t provide an immediate reason for the downgrade, leaving Juvenile and his wife in the dark.

Making matters worse, the request was made solely to him, not to his wife.

“Man, they trying to kick me off the plane,” Juvenile said, while his wife attempted to reason with the flight attendant. “They trying to take me out of first class.”

When his wife asked, “Where y’all trying to put him at,” another attendant responded, “We’re gonna put him in coach.”

The rapper firmly replied, “You ain’t putting me in no coach… this ain’t never happened to me in my life.”

Mrs. Juvie, who also manages the rapper, emphasized, “These are our seats. It says 1A and 1C.”

In the video, Juvenile — whose real name is Terius Gray — can be heard voicing his frustrations to the crew. He refused to move, asserting, “I’m a celebrity. I’m telling you this is going to be repercussions, and I’mma get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that.”

The 48-year-old rapper didn’t hold back, continuing, “I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me. So I’m going to get off the plane.”

He then stood up, gathered his belongings, and urged his wife to join him.

“S—t kinda funny to me, I ain’t gonna lie,” Juvenile remarked as he walked off the plane. “Out of all the people on plane, yall pick a celebrity.”

After posting the clip on Instagram, his 1 million followers were quick to react. Comments flooded in, with one person saying, “Oh no, not American again.”

Another noted, “Flying while black should not be this stressful.”

A third comment said, “A third person said, “Lately, American Airlines has been treating blacks really badly,” as someone else said, “Cousins…Can we all agree to STOP FLYING AMERICAN??!!!”

Many of the fans were cheering on his wife for standing 10 toes down for her man.

“His wife is standing on business,” one fan commented, while another added, “The importance of a black wife.”

Adding, “She knows her husband and knows that he probably wouldn’t have handled it like that. It could have gone all the way left, had she not done what she did.”

In a follow-up post, Juvenile shared a screen recording of his iPhone wallet, displaying his extensive history of first-class flights.

“Talking about first-class … I think I know a thing or two about first-class,” he said as he scrolled through the tickets.

He concluded with a pointed remark: “F—k American Airlines. … All the money I done spent with you b—ches. I feel played.”

This incident follows a similar situation with another legendary rapper, Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa, who was recently removed from a Southwest flight over a seating dispute, which she believed was racially motivated.

American Airlines responded to Juvenile’s post, saying, “We never want you to feel this way when you travel with us. DM your confirmation code, so we can take a closer look at what happened.”

The airline also issued a statement to TMZ, apologizing for the incident. “American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for [Juvenile]’s recent experience with us. An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn’t notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with [Juvenile] personally to resolve the situation.”

Despite the incident, Juvenile managed to catch a flight with another airline and made it to his show in Fort Worth later that evening.