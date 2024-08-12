‘You’re Just Miserable!’: ‘Karen’ Gets Cussed Out Inside L.A. Police Station After Telling The Wrong Black Man to ‘Go Back to Africa’

A Black man in Los Angeles faced one of the unluckiest days of his life at a local police station recently, but not because he had committed a crime — instead a woman was ahead in line, blustering and complaining about something he’d done.

Video of the ensuing shouting match has since gone viral, showing the angry white woman getting set straight in the lobby and then being escorted out of the building after telling the Black man to “go back to the jungle” and “go back to Africa.”

The woman apparently erupted after the man called her a racist, but the entire context of the fight is unclear, as whatever sparked the argument was not filmed.

A video shows a woman shouting inside a police station. (Photo: Reddit screenshot/Public Freakout)

Authorities have not identified either individual in the video, and while the man is never shown, his voice clearly indicates he does not tolerate any disrespect.

During the profanity-laced argument, the woman fallaciously implied the man was an illegal immigrant simply because he was Black. The man didn’t take lightly to the claims and basically cussed the woman out.

When the officers didn’t react to her claims, she redirected her anger at them, accusing them of failing to do their jobs and ridiculously demanding they draw their guns.

The footage, posted to the subreddit PublicFreakout, begins with the woman standing at the counter of the Hollywood Police Station, complaining to officers seated behind a glass partition.

It’s unclear if the woman was at the police station specifically to complain about the man, but the video shows her only expressing grievances about him.

The woman claimed to work as a caregiver at a local hospital, but during the argument, she told the Black man that her Hippocratic oath did not apply to people like him.

“You know what a—hole, if I didn’t have to see people at the hospital like you, I’d let them die!” she screeched, her voice reverberating off the interior tile.

The officer at the counter then appears to challenge the woman about the derogatory remarks she made toward the man. The video then skips ahead a few seconds, picking back up with the woman thwacking her ID onto the counter and angrily yelling at the officer, “You guys can’t confirm these people and get them off the street!”

Based on the context, it appeared the woman was suggesting the man was an immigrant, and her loud, agitated behavior indicated she was outraged by the man’s presence.

She shouted at the officer: “That’s right! You can’t! ’Cause you’re just sitting here!”

It’s not clear what started the argument, but the woman’s histrionics felt more like manufactured outrage.

“What’s your gun for? What’s your gun for?” she protested, flailing her arms.

“’Cause if I would’ve had a gun, I would’ve shoot that —” but her words trailed off suddenly and became inaudible. That’s when she tried to berate a male officer and tried to goad him into pulling his gun.

“That’s right! That’s right! You don’t know how to use your gun, sir! You guys are all just sitting here!”

Next, the footage skips ahead again, and this time, the woman could be heard complaining about the cops not getting after the real criminals, whom she called: “the druggie, homeless Black people that roam around here, OK. They’re vandalizing cars. And you’re letting these people stay here. Yes, that is the city’s responsibility. They’re loitering.”

At this point, the man interrupted the woman again. “She wants to shoot homeless people,” he complained to the officers.

“Sir, it’s none of your f—king business!” she exploded.

“It is my business, you dumb b—ch,” he told her abruptly. “Shut your mouth!”

“It’s none of your f—king business!” she shouted.

But the man was ready for a swift reality check.

“Well, you’re here in public talking, so I’ll speak up,” the man said. “That’s why you look like a …slob. Look at you. You literally look like a slob. Get your s—t together, lady. You look disgusting. You’re just miserable. No wonder you’re miserable, look at you. You’re shaped like an apple with little skinny legs. You look like… You know what? Look at you, you’re f—king broke! You’re broke. Your life sucks.”

The seething woman replied.

“Go back to the jungle! Go back to the jungle!” she screamed. “Go back to Africa! Go back to Africa! Go back to the jungle!”

The officers behind the counter could be heard telling the woman to “stop,” but she immediately pointed at the man and retorted, “He started it!”

“Your life sucks!” the man continued. “Your life sucks, lady!”

“Go back to your f—king jungle!” the woman screamed, appearing out of breath.

“Look at you, you’re the one from the jungle, lady,” he said. “With your little five-dollar outfit.”

“Go back to your jungle. No, I’m American. Nobody brought me here,” she yelled.

The man berated the woman. “You look disgusting!” he repeated several times.

“It is too bad! It’s a damn shame. Look at you, you’re disgusting. You look filthy. You’re the one who started it, lady.”

The embarrassing altercation seemed to be the latest example of a “Karen” attempting to exploit white privilege, resulting in yet another cringe-worthy public confrontation.

As this fight illustrates, episodes involving “Karens” often feature a dramatic showdown where a woman, frustrated by not getting her way, makes false claims and engages in manipulative behavior to weaponize the police against Black people.

Fortunately for the man in this case, the police didn’t fall for the woman’s theatrics, a contrast to countless other incidents around the country in recent years where similar confrontations, often captured on camera, have revealed troubling patterns of egregious behavior by some white women.

Another outrageous example of Karenism is Amy Cooper from Central Park in 2020. She called the police, falsely claiming a Black birdwatcher was threatening her even though he was recording their interaction.

After a video emerged on social media proving Cooper had lied, she was fired from her job and was later charged with filing a false police report, although the criminal charges were later dismissed.