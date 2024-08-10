‘The Way He Threw Her Dolly’: Video of Woman Struggling to Push Postal Worker Out of the Way to Drop Off Packages One Minute Before Closing Sparks Controversy

A video of a woman seen struggling with a postal worker in New York City to try to strong-arm her way into a post office one minute before closing drew millions of views and reactions online.

The video posted by TikTok user @novacane212 has garnered more than three million views since it was posted Wednesday.

Woman caught on camera trying to push past postal worker. (Credit: Video Screenshot Tiktok @novacane212)

It starts with a view of a woman trying to elbow her way into a post office in New York City while an employee blocks her at the door. Viewers can see the woman juggling packages and a dolly while jostling against an uncompromising office worker.

When the worker, who is larger and taller than the woman, refuses to allow her in and blocks the entryway with his body, she tries to push him.

He pushes back, throwing her dolly on the ground while one onlooker says, “Come back another day, miss.”

After he kicks one of the woman’s packages away from the door, the woman breaks away to retrieve it and asks someone out of the video frame to take one of her packages.

“Can you please take this,” the woman asks to no response.

One bystander can be heard telling her she’s “doing the most,” while others join in to protest her behavior.

“But I came here at 4:59,” the woman states.

“Yeah, but it closes at 5,” a bystander said of the office.

The 37-second video ends as the employee is seen holding the door open for a visitor leaving the office.

The video drew thousands of comments and various reactions. Some people were floored by the woman’s conduct and the fact she tried to muscle her way into the office to drop her packages off one minute before the office closed.

“Seems like he was opening the door for the last customer to go out and she tried to barge in,” one TikTok user wrote.

“The way she was really trying to push her way through tho she was determined. I can understand 450. but not 459,” someone else stated.

“People don’t understand … if he takes u at 459 and someone else comes now it’s 515 and the cycle keeps going,” another person wrote.

Others asserted that the employee displayed terrible customer service and that if an office’s close of business is at 5 p.m., the office is technically still open until then and visitors should be serviced.

“As a former USPS employee, I hated when people came in last minute but until that clock hits 5 O’clock we had to take them,” one commenter stated.

“I got written up at a job for shutting down a minute early. Technically she has the right to be served..,” someone else said.

“They could have taken her…. I hope she called corporate because he was out of line,” another comment said.