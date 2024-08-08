‘Low-life Scum’: White Man Who Joined Violent Mob Attack Against Black Man Cries and Pleads In Court for Mercy, Manchester Judge Promptly Rejects Bail Request

Seven white men appeared before a judge in Manchester Magistrates’ Court this week following riots in Greater Manchester, with four charged for allegedly assaulting a Black man in Piccadilly Gardens, including one who broke down in court while admitting his role during the far-right unrest.

The suspects in the riot attack were identified as Andrew Phillips, 27; Liam Ryan, 28; David Green, 41; and Shaun Holt, 42.

Ryan, of West Yorkshire, sobbed as he pleaded guilty to his role in the mayhem that struck at the heart of Manchester’s vibrant central plaza on Aug. 3.

Liam Ryan reportedly cried in court after pleading guilty to charges related to a gang attack on a Black man in Manchester, England. (Photos: X/@lorrainemking)

The riot took place amid a wave of violence fueled by anti-immigrant sentiments that emerged after a tragic stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in late July, allegedly by a teenager from Rwanda.

Ryan’s lawyer, David Philpott, stated that his client, during his police interview, had clearly expressed his desire to apologize and show remorse to the victim, who had no connection to the crime aside from being Black.

But Prosecutor Laura Peers saw through the tearful melodrama, revealing Ryan’s long criminal history and prior stadium ban for similar violence while noting that he traveled to Manchester across county lines with the intent to participate in the riot.

Ryan and the other co-defendants face multiple felony charges, including violent disorder, racially aggravated abuse, and racial hatred. They were ordered to remain in custody following their initial court appearance before District Judge Jane Hamilton on Aug. 7.

Days before the violent clashes in Piccadilly Gardens, the city of Southport, located about 35 miles northeast of Manchester, was rocked by riots sparked by the knife attack that killed three children and injured eight others, including two adults, at the Taylor Swift-themed event at Hart Space Dance studio on July 31.

The identification of the 17-year-old suspect as a Rwandan immigrant inflamed far-right extremists nationwide.

The violence that followed saw rioters burning vehicles, hurling bricks and bottles at police, and attacking a mosque, resulting in 39 officers being injured, with 27 hospitalized, while setting the stage for the chaos in Manchester.

Since the deadly attack, far-right factions like the English Defense League have continued their campaign of aggression, culminating in the violence in Piccadilly Gardens, where this week’s court hearings have brought the fallout into greater focus.

Despite Ryan’s display of remorse in court, Judge Hamilton was not in the mood to hand out any sympathy points.

She took into account that Ryan was “a person who involves themselves in disturbances – large scale disturbances,” adding that he had traveled across the West Yorkshire border to take part in the donnybrook in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Bearing in mind that the disorder is ongoing, I feel you would commit further offenses if granted bail, so I am remanding you in custody until you appear in the court next week,” Hamilton told Ryan before sending him away.

He is scheduled to reappear for sentencing on Aug. 14.

Prosecutors accused Ryan of playing an “active role” in the chaos, with evidence showing him shouting angrily at Black people and throwing a punch at the victim.

However, in court, a sniffling Ryan appeared feeble and empathetic as he faced the charges with tears rolling down his face.

Ryan’s lawyer attributed his client’s violent behavior to alcoholism and acknowledged the need for future assistance to address his issues with drinking.

Unimpressed, Judge Hamilton denied bail and ordered Ryan back to jail to await sentencing.

News of Ryan’s emotional reaction to his legal troubles drew criticism online.

“Low-life scum. I hope he gets years,” one X user wrote. “Not such a hard man in the dock then!” another user wrote.

Holt, Green, and Phillips appeared next in relation to the same incident but were not required to enter a plea to the charges.

Like Ryan, they will remain in custody pending their next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on September 11.

Holt, of Oak Road, Stockport, is accused of being part of a “large group of far-right protesters seen by police taking part in an altercation with one Black male,” the court heard.

Phillips, of Ripon Crescent, Stretford, and Green, of Hamilton Street, Stalybridge, are both accused of kicking the Black man while he was down.

Additionally, Matthew Wilson, 31, of Parrock Street, Crawshawbooth, and Alex Fraser, 20, were charged with racially aggravated assault and public disorder from a separate incident.

As he was being led away from the courtroom, Wilson punched a glass barrier twice, shouted insults, and raised his middle finger.

After the lunch break, Wilson apologized to the court and avoided an additional contempt charge.

Fraser, of Leicester Road, Salford, reportedly boasted about his involvement in the weekend’s riots before allegedly assaulting a man and hurling racial and homophobic slurs after drinking at the Moon Under Water pub in Manchester.

During his plea, the 20-year-old mentioned his birthday was coming up later in the week.

Hamilton denied bail, saying, “In this heightened situation we are currently in with the disorder still ongoing and scheduled to be ongoing throughout this week, […] so I am going to remand you in custody.”

Fraser was seen crying as he was escorted away from the court.

A final suspect, Aaron Johnson, of Stockport, also pleaded guilty to a charge of racial hatred after streaming a video outside a hotel for asylum seekers.