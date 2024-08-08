‘Vile Excuses for Human Beings’: Nevada Woman Smiles In Mug Shot After Arrest with Daughter and Husband, Who Allegedly Told Black Man He Has a ‘Hanging Tree for N—ers Like You’

Mug shots for three people charged in connection to an incident in rural Nevada in which a Black man alleged that a white man made some incendiary, racist comments has gone viral as one of the suspects appeared to smile while being booked in jail.

Ricky Johnson was at the Hot August Nights classic car festival in Virginia City, Nevada, on Aug. 2, collecting ballot signatures for a petition to cap attorney’s fees in the state.

He began recording his encounter with several white people after he alleged that a white festivalgoer, later identified as Gary Miller, told him, “There’s a hanging tree for n—ers like (you).”

Janis Miller, left, Gary Miller, top right and Tiffany Miller, bottom right, were all booked in jail by the Storey County Sheriff’s Office after an Aug. 2 confrontation with Ricky Johnson in Virginia City, Nevada. (Photos: Storey County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson asked Miller to repeat the remarks on camera. When Johnson asked where the hanging tree was, Miller replied, “In your backyard,” before calling Johnson a “crying motherf—er,” moments later.

Johnson is heard loudly decrying the remarks before getting into a profanity-laced argument with a white man in a red MAGA hat.

As the heated confrontation continues, a woman from a nearby business, who police identified as Janis Miller, approaches Johnson and starts ushering him off the sidewalk, calling it her property.

She’s seen gently touching his arm several times to walk him down the street, but Johnson refuses her gestures, calling it “assault,” and continues to tearfully protest the racist remarks directed toward him while Miller ignores his outcry.

Johnson posted the video on his TikTok account on Aug. 2, which set off a firestorm online and drew condemnation from local and state officials.

“An incident occurred in which a visitor was harassed during an event and comments were made that were hateful and racist,” Virginia City said in a statement. “We want to make it clear on behalf of the Virginia City Tourism Commission that we find this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable.”

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, which took less than a week to complete. Investigators turned their findings over to the district attorney, resulting in criminal warrants for three family members — Gary Miller, Janis Miller, and Tiffany Miller.

The Millers were booked at the Storey County Detention Center with separate bail amounts. Like the video, their booking photos went viral on social media. Many users pointed out that Janis looked pleased in her mug shot.

“If no regrets was a face,” one person remarked. “Absolutely vile excuses for human beings,” another person wrote.

Gary Miller, 74, was charged with violation of state crimes of breach of peace and of committing a crime “because of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of another person or group of persons.” He faces up to a $2,000 fine or up to a year in jail.

His wife, 67-year-old Janis Miller, was charged with a misdemeanor for battery.

Their daughter, 45-year-old Tiffany Miller, was charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is Black, praised the sheriff’s office for its investigation and the arrests.

“The public outcry was heard loud and clear, and steps have been taken to hold these individuals accountable for their racist and unlawful actions,” Ford said.

Johnson, originally from Houston, Texas, posted follow-up videos on his TikTok page thanking people for their support. He has yet to release a statement on the arrests but did call for charges after deputies began investigating.

“I want them charged. That’s the justice I want — them charged. And I want it put out that this is not going to be accepted in Virginia City, Nevada. It’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not going to be accepted nowhere,” Johnson told News 4 on Monday.

Representatives for Hot August Nights said they revoked the memberships of three people featured in Johnson’s video. They’re also considering whether to continue holding events in Virginia City.

Much of the online backlash that ensued after the video’s posting was directed at the Firehouse Saloon in Virginia City after it was purported that the Millers owned the bar. Janis Miller was seen in the video wearing a shirt with the business’s logo.

The Millers are landlords of the building that houses the Firehouse Saloon and other local businesses but do not own the bar, according to News 4. The bar deleted its Facebook page due to all the negative feedback the page received in the days since Johnson’s video was posted.