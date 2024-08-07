‘You Wanna Touch Me?!’: Enraged Passenger Hurls Computer Monitor at Frontier Airlines Workers In Chicago After Reportedly Missing Flight, Viral Video Shows

A video posted to social media shows a woman taking her anger out on airline employees after reportedly missing her flight.

The footage was first posted to TikTok by @cindyhalasova before being reposted and reshared to other channels. It shows a woman at a check-in counter for Frontier Airlines going behind the desk at the Chicago O’Hare Airport and harassing and assaulting a group of employees.

Cellphone video footage shows an outraged woman throwing a computer monitor at a Frontier Airlines worker. (Photo: TikTok/@cinn)

A bystander filmed the moment she went behind the desk where she grabbed one worker and demanded he return her phone.

Another employee pushes her back while the worker she grabbed is seen picking up a blue bin in an apparent attempt to retaliate. His colleagues are seen holding him back.

“You wanna touch me?!” she yelled.

At that point, the woman hurls a computer monitor at the worker who restrained her and then rams the desktop out of place.

The 21-second video ends after she’s seen walking from behind the counter and calling back, “Stupid!” to the worker she grabbed.

The TikTok user who originally posted the video commented that the woman flew into a rage after missing her flight. The Chicago Police Department later arrived, and the woman’s passport was taken, according to the user’s account. TikTok removed the original video due to its “violent and graphic content,” but not before it was reposted to other social outlets.

“Those were some tame Chicagoans, that’s all I gotta say,” one commenter said.

“Automatic Do not fly list,” another person wrote.

A similar scene played out in June at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport when four Spirit Airlines workers brawled with a passenger who angrily confronted them at a check-in counter. The workers were suspended from their positions after the airline got wind of the fight.

That same month, another incident from an airport in Brazil made headlines after a drunk passenger bullied and attacked a Black airline worker while calling him racial slurs. She was jailed for the incident.