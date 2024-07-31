‘Eat something, Al’: Reverend Al Sharpton’s Unrecognizable Appearance In New Photo Comes Under Attack from Critics Who Say He’s Lost Too Much Weight

Reverend Al Sharpton‘s dramatic weight loss has recently sparked concern among many who remember the once-overweight civil rights leader before he became the trim and polished MSNBC pundit viewers see every day on cable TV.

Over the past two decades, speculation has swirled around his transformation, with fans questioning if he had bariatric surgery, severe health issues, or embraced a special diet.

But the justice leader, lovingly called Rev. Al, says he has maintained a strict diet and exercise regime that he shows his followers on social media.

Fans take notice of Rev. Al Sharpton’s shocking weight loss transformation, comparing photos from 1992 to 2024. (Photos: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; real_sharpton/Instagram)

As he nears 70, some fans have grown concerned about his increasingly slender appearance, worried that beloved activist might be fading away.

A photo of Sharpton posing in casual Nike workout gear surfaced on social media, showcasing the National Action Network founder as he sat in a chair holding his hands. The image was posted in June by a meme account.

But his noticeably slim figure drew a mix of reactions, with one commenter quipping, “I don’t know what weight loss challenge Al Sharpton is part of but can somebody please let him know he’s the winner.”

The comments ranged from light-hearted jests to genuine concern.

Some remarked, “He looks like the real Bobble Head,” to which one person replied, “I said that too he look a mess stop.” Meanwhile, others playfully speculated, “That man training for the Ozempic Olympics.”

Yet, among the humor, some fans expressed unease, observing, “Yeah, he lost enough weight; he’s beginning to look unhealthy,” and urging Sharpton to “Eat something, Al!” Two concerning observers said, “He really doesn’t look well” and “He may be sick.”

Then someone jumped in the comments and informed the masses, “He started losing weight when he found out he had diabetes.”

Sharpton has publicly discussed his battle with type 2 diabetes. He was diagnosed in 1993. He has publicly detailed his efforts to manage the condition through diet and exercise.

At his heaviest, Sharpton tipped the scales at 305 pounds, a figure not surprising considering his former diet, which often included fried chicken at every meal. The 5-foot-10 civil rights activist has since undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding nearly half his body weight to reach 129 pounds in just four and a half years.

“I actually lost more weight than I am!” Sharpton shared with People in 2014, underscoring that his transformation was achieved without surgical intervention.

Over the years, Sharpton’s journey with his weight has seen various phases. In 2001, he lost 30 pounds during a 43-day hunger strike while jailed in Puerto Rico after protesting U.S. military bombing exercises on the island, only to regain it during his 2004 presidential campaign.

A significant turning point came in 2006 when his daughter Ashley’s slick remark about his weight and little jab in his stomach spurred him into action.

“Rev said he ate nothing but KFC, and blowed up to 300lbs., now he stays around 130lbs,” said one social media user.

He began by cutting out meats and starches from his diet and later adopted a more rigorous regimen.

By 2014 he was reporting his daily intake typically includes a breakfast of three slices of whole wheat toast, a Juice Press “Doctor Earth” green juice, and English breakfast tea sweetened with Stevia. Lunch includes a banana and more tea, as well as a simple salad featuring ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Upon his doctor’s advice, he also included whole wheat toast for additional carbs and protein.

Sharpton’s dedication to his health extends to early morning workouts, often shared on Instagram. His dinner might consist of another slice of toast and a Juice Press watermelon juice. On weekends, he incorporates a small serving of fish for extra protein, again following medical guidance.

While Sharpton’s political presence remains formidable, his physical stature is slight and lean.

Public information about his size is not available, but if his weight still hovers around 129 pounds he sits just above the threshold for being classified as underweight, according to the National Institutes of Health’s body mass index calculator.

Despite these concerns, Sharpton assures that he is healthier than ever.