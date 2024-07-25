‘He Picked the Wrong House’: Intruder Leaves In Stretcher After Barging into Home and Attacking California Man’s Two Sons

A strange intruder and alleged would-be robber found out the hard way not to mess with a Black California father’s family.

The 29-year-old suspect was wheeled out on a stretcher after invading Bobby Tucker’s home in Citrus Heights and attacking his 14- and 11-year-old sons. Tucker said he did what he had to do to protect his family.

“My mind was completely clear. I wasn’t thinking of anything, just getting that guy off my son,” the father of four recalled. “I blanked out for a while and probably scared my kids too. I just kept hitting the guy, hitting the guy and I could hear them saying, ‘Someone call 911.’ … He definitely picked the wrong house to come into.”

A video screenshot shows a suspect being carried out on a stretcher. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/KCRA 3)

According to Tucker, he was in the back of his home with one of his other sons on Thursday, July 18, when the intruder entered. “I heard the commotion and my son screaming. I ran out to protect my family,” Tucker explained.

He said the suspect “choked out” his 14-year-old son before punching his 11-year-old in the face a few times. “I see this guy over the top of my son, hitting my son. I just instantly gave my all to take care of my kids,” Tucker said in an interview.

He added that the man seemed unwell because he kept screaming and growling during the entire ordeal, but he was able to knock the guy down and hold him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Paramedics tried to revive the intruder, but he was “out cold” and “unresponsive,” Tucker said.

A security guard by trade, Tucker, said the door was unlocked because his sons had just taken the trash out. Doorbell footage shows the moments before the man entered Tucker’s home. He can be seen walking as if he’s going to pass by before he doubles back, stops, and then looks around before entering Tucker’s home.

Now Tucker said he and his kids are trying to regroup from an attack that could have ended much worse.

“[I’m] looking into trying to get them at least a little bit of therapy so they can talk about it and not be afraid or scared because your home is supposed to be your sanctuary. Right now, they’re feeling like nowhere is safe,” Tucker explained.

Though he’s considered moving, he noted there is a risk no matter where you go and encouraged people to do what they have to do to protect their families. He cautioned that people should prepare for unexpected events like these.

“Definitely get you something inside your home to protect yourself whether it’s mace or a firearm, anything to make sure you have something to protect yourself,” Tucker advised. “Always keep your doors locked, alarm system, definitely something with a camera on the outside.”

The police have not released the suspect’s identity yet, but CBS News reported Citrus Heights Police Department did confirm the suspect was involved in at least one prior incident.

Tucker will not be charged, but the suspect will face felony assault and burglary charges, a report by ABC 10 says.