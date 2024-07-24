‘Somebody Can Be So Evil’: Over a Dozen Outraged Families Accuse Houston Duo of Stealing Millions In Surrogacy Scam to Fund ‘Lavish Trips All Over the World’ and More

Hiring a surrogate mother to carry and deliver a baby is an expensive process, often costing upward of $100,000. Hundreds of hopeful parents across the country and as far-flung as France and Italy entrusted their money to SEAM Surrogate, a Houston escrow company, to cover the surrogate’s health care costs, insurance, and other needs as they arose.

Little did they know the money was allegedly funneled into the extravagant lifestyle and side businesses of SEAM’s owner, Dominique Side. She and other defendants have been accused of misappropriating millions to support her rap career, a vegan fashion line, go on “lavish trips all over the world,” and fund a tricked-out music studio, Vgn Bae Music, a lawsuit by the families contends.

Dominique Side and Anthony Hall at Vegan Fashion Week held at California Market Center on Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

“Vgn Bae Studios is a mecca for creative services and rental spaces in Houston, TX; we’re fully equipped to creatively birth your idea!” touts the Instagram ads for its services, now rebranded as 7800AmeliaStudios.

The 44-year-old, who goes by “Dom,” describes herself as a “serial entrepreneur” and has launched a smorgasbord of businesses in the past, from a vegan grocery store and eco-friendly concierge service to a nonprofit school — all in the Houston area.

“I’m here for the long run. One of the things that they might not know by watching me is that I’ve been around for a while,” she said during an interview with 2160 Records.

Clients of Surrogacy Escrow Account Management LLC discovered their money was missing on June 4 when SEAM notified hundreds of families that a bank had put funds “on hold” due to mysterious “fraudulent charges,” the judge’s order states.

Ten days later, Side sent her clients an email, stating: “Due to legal action all operations have been placed on hold. At this time, I am unable to provide further details regarding the matter,” said the order.

Arielle Mitton told CNN she lost $50,000 she borrowed to pay for surrogacy services for a woman who was 12 weeks pregnant with her child. Calling it the “hardest day,” Mitton said she couldn’t get the bank to forgive the loan and reached out to authorities for help without resolution.

“I just felt alone. I felt abandoned,” she said, according to CNN.

Milton added to local outlet Fox26, “In the beginning, I was disheartened, and I still am by the fact that somebody can be so evil and steal innocent people’s money, and not just innocent people but people who are suffering and have gone through so much loss and sadness in their lives.”

The FBI quickly launched an investigation and opened a public portal, encouraging defrauded clients to come forward.

Nearly two dozen upset families are seeking to join a lawsuit against Side, SEAM, Anthony Hall (her business partner), and Life Escrow, LLC, an escrow company that Hall founded. The lawsuit claims they systemically misappropriated millions of escrow dollars, allegedly using the funds to enrich themselves and fund other businesses.

Bank records show Side transferred more than $2.2 million to launch her career as a “racy rap and R&B singer and music producer,” according to the filing, and $4.9 million was transferred to pay an AMEX card connected to Vgn Bae.

The judge’s order says Side and SEAM “may have transferred any escrow funds remaining in SEAM’s accounts” as of June 14 to bank accounts in the name of Hall’s escrow company.

On July 17, a judge issued a temporary injunction, freezing the defendants’ funds and assets for the duration of the lawsuit.

However, Hall took to Instagram the next day to issue an “official statement,” claiming his finances were unfrozen after he “agreed to turn over specific assets that can be traced to the alleged mismanagement by Side.”

“I presented a sworn affidavit from Ms. Side that states I have no insight or access to any of the funds or, processes of SEAM. Also it states that no monies have been transferred to me fraudulently. Also I was able to speak to my hard work and dedication to VgnBae. Myself and those who worked there were passionate and hardworking,” he wrote, adding that he was “happy with the outcome of the hearing.”

While Hall distances himself from actions described as “nothing short of evil” in the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s attorney hints at ramping things up, saying that “hundreds more families” were victims of the scheme and could potentially join the case. Currently, more than 800 families belong to a private Facebook group dedicated to alleged victims of SEAM.

“If she’s out there listening I hope she feels bad about what she’s done, I hope she can’t sleep at night, and I hope she can do the right thing,’ Mitton said.