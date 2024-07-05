‘He Talked S—t All the Time’: Kevin Garnett Called ‘Biggest Racist Against White Players’ By Former Orlando Magic Player, Fans Rush to His Defense

Former pro basketball player Mario Kasun is raising eyebrows following claims he made about NBA champion Kevin Garnett being racist toward white athletes.

During the June 26 episode of the “Jao Mile Podcast,” the Croatian pro-baller shared details of his encounters with Garnett, admitting that, at one point, he idolized the former NBA star.

“I came before the game and asked him, ‘KG, can you sign up my shoes.’ Because I wear Adidas, and he wore Adidas that season,’ said Kasun. ‘I go in the game in his retro model of shoes, I like to play in retro shoes. And he told me, ‘Kid, go away, take off those shoes, you don’t have my permit to wear my shoes.”

Garnett inked deals with Nike, And1, and then Adidas during his playing career. Nike released three shoes when Garnett was signed to the company before he made the leap to And1. His relationship with And1 came to an abrupt end in 2003 after he made controversial comments during a commercial shoot. But all those fences appeared to be mended by 2018, when Slam reported that Garnett returned to And1 as a creative director and global ambassador.

Fans rush’s to Kevin Garnett’s defense after he was called the “biggest racist against white players’ by former Orlando Magic star. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

However, Kasun believes that Garnett’s issues with him are deeper than what meets the eye. According to Kasun, Garnett took issue with white players in general. In a scathing accusation, the former NBA player said Garnett “was the biggest racist against white players in the NBA.”

“He talked s—t all the time,” Kasun added before also calling out Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton for his tendency to trash talk during games. “He and Gary Payton, insulting all the time during the game. Horrible. Gary Payton trash talks with fans who sit in row 15 during the game. And that guy, I dunk on his head.”

Kasun suggested that trash-talking and insults from Garnett were specially geared toward white players. Kasun seemed to argue that the alleged race-based insults fostered a toxic in-game environment.

Kasun also said that he got the better of Garnett one time on the basketball court when he dunked over the superstar big man. However, according to Kasun, Garnett intervened and attempted to pull the video from NBA archives. Kasun claimed Garnett’s actions were motivated by his need to control the narrative.

The conversation set off a firestorm of reactions, with some questioning the validity of Kasun’s accusations. Some argued that the podcast episode added a complex layer to Garnett’s legacy by suggesting he was an athlete who had the tendency to bully others, specifically white players, during his time in the NBA.

“It’s because he grew up experiencing constant racism,” a translated post from a post on X read.

“How did Kasun learn from this that he was a racist? Maybe he just doesn’t like you, Kasun,” another social media user wrote.

While Garnett certainly developed a reputation for being one of the most intense and competitive players in the NBA, it is unclear if he ever behaved in the manner that Kasun presented during his appearance on the podcast. As of July 5, Garnett, nor his representatives have responded to Kasun’s comments.

The English translation of the “Jao Mile Podcast” says the show “was designed and conceived as an author’s show that deals with issues of a professional basketball career from the point of view of established basketball players, coaches, and sports agents.”

Garnett was the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft. He became one of the best players in the NBA during his 12-year run with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garnett was the 2008 NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

He currently co-hosts the “KG Certified w/ Kevin Garnett” podcast, where he if frequently joined by his former teammate Paul Pierce.

Kasun spent the majority of his basketball career playing for various European leagues. He did have a two-season stint in the NBA, suiting up for the Orlando Magic from 2004-06.

He last played for a professional basketball league in 2014 when he was a member of Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.