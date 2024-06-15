James Harden’s New Girlfriend: Meet Paije Speights, the Viral Bouquet Catcher Who Stole the Show at Rajon Rondo’s Wedding In Italy

NBA star James Harden and his girlfriend, Paije Speights, are garnering media attention after attending Rajon Rondo’s wedding.



For context, Rondo — who retired from the NBA this year after playing 16 seasons —married his longtime partner, fashion designer Latoia Fitzgerald, in Lake Como, Italy, on June 9.



The star-studded affair featured various attendees, including Rondo’s fellow colleagues,

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuma, his girlfriend Winnie Harlow, former Lakers star Troy Daniels, and Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife.

James Harden’s New Girlfriend: Meet Paije Speights, the Viral Bouquet Catcher Who Stole the Show at Rajon Rondo’s Wedding (Photos: lyfeofthelitty /TikTok ; @front_paije / Instagram)

Among the guests were the viral couple Harden and Speights. What made Harden and Speight’s appearance memorable stemmed from the 34-year-old’s hilarious reaction after she caught — sort of — the bouquet. In a short clip circulating online, Fitzgerald is seen tossing her bouquet into the crowd before it landed at Speight’s feet, and the star picked it up.



As Speights attempted to embrace, a shocked Harden’s eyes bulged. Since then, Harden’s demeanor and relationship status have become a topic of discussion. Below are a few facts about Harden’s special lady and her reaction to the priceless moment.

Who is Paije Speights?

The Detroit native owns a streetwear brand named Front Paije Designs. Years prior to dating Harden, Speights gained recognition following her 2021 appearance on Max’s “The Hype.” Although she finished in third place in the fashion competition series, Speights developed a massive fan base because of her stylish pieces and odes to Black culture.

Since then, Speights has continued to run her fashion brand, and Harden, whom she was linked to in 2024, has also shown support by rocking a few of her designs, the most recent being in March of this year.

She Is Also a Single Mother

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Speights is a mother of one. She has a 4-year-old son named Pryce from a previous relationship. The star has featured numerous photos of Pryce throughout her social media platform.

The preschooler has also made several appearances on Speights’ photo shoots for her brand.

Speights’ Reaction to the Viral Video

Despite the chaos surrounding Speights winding up with the bouquet, she disclosed in a

now-deleted Instagram Story that it came as a surprise because she wasn’t

“participating” in the festivities. “I wasn’t even participating lol, “she wrote in the post. “I’m standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey, a win is a win.”

As for Harden, he has yet to respond to the video. With that in mind, only time will tell if

Harden and Speights will take the next step in their relationship.