‘What’s He Doing Wrong?’: Headstrong Texas Judge Condemns Cops for Racial Profiling Black Man Arrested While Walking In a Park with Epic Response

A Texas criminal court judge condemned the charges against a Black man who was arrested after police saw him walking through a park when it was closed.

A video clip of an arraignment hearing in Harris County, Texas, drew hundreds of thousands of views online because of Judge David Fleischer’s no-nonsense reaction to the charges against 19-year-old Zion Abiola.

According to a probable cause affidavit read in court, Abiola was arrested on May 30 after an encounter with some officers who spotted him and another Black male walking out of a park that closes after sunset.

Judge David Fleischer speaks during hearing for Zion Abiola’s case. (YouTube screenshot/American Courts)

The officers approached Abiola and his friend, who told them they didn’t know the park was closed. The officers tried to frisk Abiola after noticing him “reaching near his waistband,” but Abiola ran away.

Officers chased him and saw a handgun fall from his waistband. When they caught up with him, he told them the gun belonged to his mother. Abiola’s father was called to the scene, and he confirmed that Abiola’s mother purchased the gun for their son.

Abiola was charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“Here’s the rub. What’s he doing? Walking while Black? What’s he doing wrong?” Judge Fleischer said after the bailiff read the affidavit. “All I see is that they go up to him, and they just start searching. Walking while Black,” he affirmed.

Fleischer found no probable cause in the case and released Abiola.

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales shared that clip to her Instagram page, where many commenters applauded the judge for calling out a clear-cut case of racial profiling and harassment.

“I feel like I just witnessed a miracle,” one commenter wrote.

“Wow, now that’s justice. That’s doing the right thing. 👏🏽👏🏽 there is a need for judges like this! You in a position of power, do good with it,” another person wrote.

“Man, I was just thinking of so many instances where that ruling happened differently, and someone’s kid ended up in prison for a few years,” one commenter said.