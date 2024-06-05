Did Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Appearance on Arsenio Hall’s Talk Show Lead to Its Sudden Demise? Resurfaced Clip Sparks Debate

Three decades have flown by since “The Arsenio Hall Show” aired its final episode, and yet many of the program’s viewers and host Arsenio Hall’s fans are still perplexed about the series ending.

The first-of-its-kind show launched in January 1989 and would complete six seasons by the time the plug was pulled in 1994. His episodes showcased hip-hop acts and had notable guests like Bill Clinton before he became president.

Arsenio Hall’s fans are still debating what led to his 90’s late night talk show being canceled as the 30-year anniversary passes. (Photos: Arseniohall/Instagram.)

May 27 of this year marked the 30-year anniversary of the late night talk show’s end. Present day, around that same time, a dozen or so conversations on social media cropped up with many users fanning long-held speculations about Hall being blackballed for catering to his primarily Black audience and keeping it “too real” when he welcomed special guest Minister Louis Farrakhan onto his platform.

The leader of the Nation of Islam appeared in February of the final season. During their chat, Hall told Farrakhan that he received calls from peers who did not understand why the polarizing public figure would be welcomed onto the show. Among those who voiced their concerns was actress Whoopi Goldberg, known for being Jewish almost as much as her work on the stage and screen. “I’ve heard terms like the new Black Hitler,” said Hall.

This is insane! People are saying this interview is why Arsenio Hall was canceled. pic.twitter.com/Ad4vgoxtL1 — 💍𝒮𝓊𝑔𝒶🫶🏾 ❄️December’s 12/18 Coldest☃️ (@SagittariusN2U) June 3, 2024

The devout Muslim said that his mere invitation onto the show — one which had been extended by Barbara Walters and others, but not Oprah Winfrey and Montel Williams — had incited rage, venom, and hatred from those who feared “truth will get out and people might be made free.”

He continued, “Now they don’t want your show to show in the marketplace that it has shown. They threatened you that they will take you off the air and ruin your career. Farrakhan didn’t do that. That’s hate.” Reactions to the recirculated clip show that people remain divided on what to believe as the true cause of Hall’s declining viewership and ultimate cancellation.

“They told him if he brought him on here thats the end of his show they weren’t lying. I respect Arseno so much for this and the fact he opened so many doors for the hip hop community and black shows and comedians,” read a comment.

Another person said, “He had actually resigned before this episode but they were making him fulfill his contractual obligations. So he started to send big ‘f—k yous’ to everyone at Paramount…this was a shocker for many.”

May 27th, 1994. Arsenio Hall last show pic.twitter.com/gGXJxnWDwF — GEN (@GEN80) June 1, 2024

The “Coming to America” actor has previously given his side of the story, sharing that he did in fact inform the Fox network of his resignation long before the minister appeared on the show. He also said that he and his producing partner were shocked by the reactions to his booking and that he was dealt with differently as a result.

History repeated itself again a decade ago. Hall rebooted his franchise in 2013 on CBS, featuring guests such as Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon, Wayne Brady, Tyrese, and his longtime friend and celebrity choreographer Paula Abdul. The second attempt at syndication lasted one season. The final show date was May 21, 2014.

“Unfortunately, ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ will not return for a second season; while there are many loyal fans of the show, the series did not grow its audience enough to continue. Arsenio is a tremendous talent and we’d like to thank him for all the hard work and energy he put into the show,” said the network in a statement released to the media.

In his acknowledgment of the legacy program’s short run, Hall said, “I’m gratified for the year we’ve had and proud of the show we created. I’d like to thank everyone on my staff for rallying around me and striving to make the best show possible every night.”

A member of production would go on to reveal to Variety that a host of celebrities agreed to make appearances, but the bookers struggled to get the stars’ reps to follow through with scheduling.