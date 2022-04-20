Arsenio Hall Returns as Talk Show Host In Limited Series ‘Arsenio! Live From Netflix is a Joke Fest’

Comedian Arsenio Hall is returning for a limited series on Netflix called “Arsenio! Live From Netflix is a Joke Fest.” Hall made the announcement in a video shared on his Instagram page on April 19.

“Oh. Big news everyone! The bark is coming back,” said Hall, referring to the “woof, woof, woof” chant his audience would make during his old nighttime talk show, “The Arsenio Hall Show.”

UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, Arsenio Hall presents the Hall of Fame Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by NAACP via Getty Images)

“That’s right,” he continued. “I’m rebooting my talk show for a special. Four-night run only at the Roosevelt Theater in L.A. It’s called ‘Arsenio’ (with an exclamation point next to my name) Live From Netflix is a Joke Fest.” He went on to say that the best part of the show is that it would be streaming live on the ‘Netflix is a Joke’ YouTube channel and all his “dogs can watch it from the comfort of your own pound.”

Hall also captioned the video, “*LOUD BARK* Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is bringing back Arsenio! Live from Roosevelt Theater in L.A. from May 2nd to May 5th (and ALSO on our YouTube each night!).”

The shows are scheduled for May 2, 3, 4 and 5 and will also be available in an audio-only format on Netflix is a Joke Radio (SXM Ch. 93).

Fans were excited about the special and responded to the news in the comments section on Instagram.

One fan noted their love for Hall. “Yes!! Love you Arsenio!!!”

“Way to go Arsenio! Woot!,” replied another fan. Another simply stated, “Legend.”

One fan said the comedian should sign a deal with Netflix. “Looking forward to this. But, I must say….Netflix needs to sign you to a deal on their main platform. You’d crush it!”

The “Netflix is a Joke Fest” is a stand-up comedy festival that will feature 130 comics over an 11-day period. Also expected to perform at the comedy fest are Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Seth Rogan.