‘She Says She’s Drowning’: Livestreaming Influencer Natalie Reynolds Draws Backlash for Reportedly Paying Woman Who Can’t Swim $20 to Jump In Texas Lake and Then Leaving

A livestreaming influencer is drawing some fiery criticism for her actions in a video showing her encouraging a woman who couldn’t swim to jump in a lake.

As Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds was livestreaming near Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, she met a woman she told to jump in the lake, according to the New York Post.

In the video, viewers can hear Reynolds tell the woman, “You should just jump in right now.”

Influencer Natalie Reynolds encouraged a stranger to jump into a lake in a viral video. (Photo: X video/Natalie Reynolds)

After the woman dives in, Reynolds begins to look confused.

“You said it was OK … you told me to jump in,” the woman told Reynolds.

“You said you wanted to swim,” Reynolds said. I didn’t tell you to jump in,” she added, as the woman and Reynolds’ friends challenged that response.

Two people approach Reynolds and her team and ask them to leave the dock. Moments later, the woman is heard yelling, “I can’t swim, I can only float.”

Reynolds and her team lag for a bit, and her friends start commenting on how “bad” the situation looks.

“Stop, seriously, you’re actually freaking me out,” Reynolds says. “I’m going to f—ing kill myself. She says she’s drowning. I’m sorry, I didn’t know.”

The video cuts to Reynolds and her team in a car looking shocked after spotting a fire truck headed for the lake. Swimming has been banned by city ordinance in the small reservoir since 1964.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed to the Post that they were called to the lake to pull someone out of the water that day. The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

Reynolds reportedly paid the woman $20 to participate in a scavenger hunt challenge that she said she would also participate in.

Many viewers online chastised Reynolds for how she handled the situation and for leaving without taking responsibility.

In another stream, Reynolds fired back at the criticism and claimed the woman approached her and challenged her to jump in the lake.

I was kicked out of location and was demanded to leave while others helped. She was floating not sinking 😂 allah — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) May 30, 2024

“You could’ve helped her when she screamed I’m drowning and you ran away,” one X user commented.

“If you listen to the clip you can hear them tell me to leave. Go outside kid,” Reynolds posted in response.

“She should lose her ability to stream. People will think twice about doing stupid things just for likes,” another person wrote.

“Another classic example of doing anything to get famous on the internet,” someone else said.

Reynolds was also criticized back in December for wearing painted jeans to a gym, where she was asked to change and leave.