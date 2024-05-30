‘You Are a F–king Idiot!’: Joy Reid Shuts Down MAGA Troll Who Accuses Her of Appropriating Donald Trump’s Haircut In Viral Video

A conservative personality who was out to embarrass MSNBC host Joy Reid when confronting her in front of a New York courthouse this week got a surprise of his own after his online stunt backfired.

Ben Bergquam, host of “Law & Border” on the right-wing television channel Real America’s Voice, accosted Reid as she approached the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where former President Donald Trump awaits the verdict for his hush money trial.

Bergquam asked the award-winning Black journalist if she “thinks people with Trump-deranged syndrome know that they have it.”

Ben Bergquam, left, and Joy Reid, right (Photos: Facebook/Frontline America with Ben Bergquam, Getty Images)

“You’re an idiot,” Reid replies without breaking her stride.

Bergquam then hurled an insult at her blond hair.

“Did you steal Trump’s hair, or did he steal yours?” Bergquam says while smiling and looking into the camera.

“You’re a f—king idiot,” Reid then replies.

“Cultural-appropriation haircut, right there,” Bergquam says as Reid gives him her back.

Bergquam shared a video of the interaction on his X profile on Wednesday, which was viewed by over 260,000 people.

“EPIC video! Just got Trump-Deranged, Cultural-Appropriated-Hair, Joy Ann Reid, as she was heading into the sham Trump trial in New York City! I don’t think she liked the questions!” his caption says.

While the conservative influencer thought he got one on up on Reid, the video was also re-uploaded by several other X users who mocked Bergquam and praised Reid for her clapback against the “troll.”

“LOL, Joy didn’t miss a beat. Love her!” one X user wrote. “Trump gives a twisted purpose to the worst among us,” wrote another user.

“How ironic that a white guy with a shaved head wearing a baseball cap too small for his head would accuse someone else of ‘cultural appropriation,’” another user quipped.

According to Bergquam’s website, Frontline America, he became a conservative activist after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. He also worked as an aide for California Assemblymember Jim Patterson before being inspired by Trump to be a MAGA voice for conservatism in America.

Bergquam says he created Frontline America to “restore USA identity,” expose the left and mobilize “the Christian conservative remnant to rise.”

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Trump’s criminal trial, where he is accused of falsifying business records in an effort to arrange secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep his extramarital affair with her under wraps. The jury must reach a unanimous verdict on 34 counts, or the case will end in a mistrial.