‘Substantial’: Michigan Judge Doubles Prosecutor’s Bond Request to $1M for Drunken Pregnant Woman Accused of Plowing Into Crowd of 16 People, Killing Two, Then Leaving the Scene

A pregnant Michigan mother of four faces several felony charges after police say she drove directly into a crowd of 16 people, including three toddlers.

The crash happened Saturday evening in Watertown Township, Michigan, located about 15 miles northwest of Lansing.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashley Monroe was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.183, which is twice the legal limit, when she hit a group of pedestrians before taking off.

Ashley Monroe is being held on $1 million bond after hit and run accident. (ABC12 Screenshot)

Two men died at the scene. Police identified them as 30-year-old Johnathan Esch and 42-year-old Daniel Harris.

Investigators say the ages of the other victims ranged between two and 61. Two of the victims are 2 years old and one is 3 years old. A 38-year-old woman is currently in critical condition while more than a dozen others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies stopped Monroe a few miles away from the crash scene. They found damage to the front of the vehicle “consistent” with the crash as well as blood and tissue that belonged to the victims. Investigators say they also found a near-empty pint bottle of Crown Royal in her car as well as antidepressants in her purse.

Monroe was charged with two counts of operating under the influence causing death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, six counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

During her arraignment, a prosecutor requested her bond be set at $500,000. The judge set it at $1 million.

“Looking at the dangerousness of the defendant and the allegations here and the dangerousness of the alleged driving on the date and time in question, it would call for, in this court’s opinion, a substantial bond in order to ensure that society is sufficiently and adequately protected,” said district court Judge Michael Clarizio in footage obtained by CBS. “So, the court is going to set the bond at $1 million cash or ensured.”

“What the court knows for sure is we have 2 individuals that died,” the judge added. “Two people have lost their lives prematurely. We’re not just talking about a victim we’re talking about multiple victims.”

Prosecutors said Monroe could face more charges and her current charges “could become more serious” depending on how the victims’ conditions progress.

Monroe’s attorney said she has four children, ages 13, 11, 7 and 1. She’s also currently pregnant with her fifth child.

She remains in jail and is slated to be back in court on May 30.