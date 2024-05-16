Florida Mom Admits She Sent Pictures ‘Stomping’ on Her 10-Month-Old Baby’s Face to the Child’s Father to See If He ‘Would Come Back to Her’

An 18-year-old Florida mother has been charged after police say she sent pictures of her stepping on her baby’s face to her friend and the child’s father.

Alicia Brea now faces one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to WPLG, Brea’s friend called 911 on May 9 to report Brea for sending pictures of her “stomping” on her 10-month-old child’s face.

Alicia Brea was arrested on May 9, 2024, for allegedly stomping on her 10-month-old baby. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Court documents reviewed by Law&Crime reveal the conversation deputies had with Brea when they arrived at her home in Hollywood that day.

“(Brea) stated she was upset with her baby’s father and sent him a picture of her stepping (with her right foot) on the baby’s head to see if the baby’s father would come back to her,” deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit. “(Brea) stated she and the baby’s father had broken up earlier today and (she) was very upset.”

Police didn’t find any “visible injuries to the baby, the report states. Brea also told authorities that in addition to sending pictures to her friend, she also sent the baby’s father several additional photos showing that their child was unharmed and claimed that she “would never hurt the baby.”

After Brea signed a consent form allowing authorities to view messages and data on her phone, an officer found a picture of Brea stepping on the baby’s face.

That picture also shows the baby wearing the same clothes that police saw the child in when they got to Brea’s home.

Brea was booked into the Broward County Jail. She was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

A judge ordered that upon her release, she must be fitted with a GPS monitor to track her location at all times. She is also prohibited from making contact with her child and must undergo a mental health evaluation. Depending on the results of the evaluation, she also must comply with recommendations given by a doctor.

The baby is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.