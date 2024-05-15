‘Downright Cold-Blooded Murder’: White Army Ranger Gets Minimum Sentence for Vicious 10-Minute Beating of Black Female Security Guard After Blaming It on Brain Injury 

In a plea deal agreement, former Army Ranger Patrick Philip Byrne received the lightest sentence possible for first-degree murder in Washington: 20 years in prison.

The 29-year-old admitted to brutally beating and choking security guard Denise Miller, 41, to death back in July 2021 and faced life in prison without parole. Washington state does not carry the death penalty.

Patrick Philip Byrne, a 26-year-old Army Ranger stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was charged in the death of 41-year-old Denise Smith, who was found severely beaten and dead in downtown Tacoma on July 18. (Photos: WJLA/ YouTube screenshot)

The slain guard’s family gathered in the courtroom on May 10 and addressed Pierce County Judge Stanley Rumbaugh, hoping for justice for Denise. The judge told Byrne his actions were “as callous or cruel as this court had ever had the misfortune of dealing with” before handing down the 20-year sentence, according to The News Tribune.

The moment elicited feelings of rage among family members, and many are questioning why he did not get life without parole, considering the brutal and senseless nature of the attack.

Smith’s father, Charles E. Reagins, a military veteran, wrote a letter to the court. “I, myself a U.S. Veteran, recognize that Patrick Philip Byrne is one of the Army’s highest trained killers: An ‘Army Ranger,’” Reagins wrote. “The actions of Byrne toward my daughter were brutal, savage, harsh, cruel, unnecessary and worthless! It was downright cold-blooded murder.”

Other family members spoke of the devasting impact her death has had on their lives. “I’m never going to forgive him for what he did,” said Dennis Mack, Denise’s older brother. “I hope he catches hell where he’s going. Only problem is, I won’t be there to see it and enjoy it.”

According to the probable cause arrest affidavit via KIRO 7, Bryne was drinking at a bar in downtown Tacoma when he and his friends got into an altercation with another group before the attack.

His defense attorney, David Katayama, said he was punched and hit his head on the concrete during that brawl before he attempted to get into another venue, where he was intercepted by newly hired security guard Denise Smith, who had only been on the job a few days, according to the affidavit.

When she told him the building was closed, Bryne unleashed on Smith, assaulting her for nearly 10 minutes. According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed the Army Ranger slamming Smith to the ground, punching her in the face repeatedly, and dragging her around by her braids. He also attempted to gouge out her eyes with a set of keys and then punched her with the keys in between his fingers before strangling her.

Byrne then fled the scene, according to the affidavit, by shattering a window with a chair and jumping from a landing down to the ground about 14 feet below. During the dramatic escape attempt, Byrne was injured and began screaming for help around 2 a.m. (it was later revealed he had a brain injury). At the hospital, he alleged to nurses that he was stabbed and sexually assaulted, though no evidence has surfaced that either happened.

At his sentencing, Byrne apologized to Smith’s family, adding that “the media and social media has betrayed me as a drunken, monstrous murderer in Denise’s life, but that’s not me,” said the admitted murderer through tears, glancing over at her family. “I’m not a threat to society.”

During his plea for mercy to the judge, he also said, “I wish I had never ever even been out here, then none of this would have happened. And Denise Smith, a great and wonderful woman, to be sure, she would still be alive and part of the world for much, much longer.”

Byrne has had a history of head injuries, including blast concussions, during his time in the Army, and his attorney claimed they may have played a role in his behavior.

According to the News Tribune, Katayama argued in court filings that a brain scan showed Bryne had a brain bleed in the area that controls morality and judgment and is consistent with a punch to the head. Bryne claims he has no memory of what happened that night whatsoever.

The prosecuting attorney also considered Bryne’s mental state when agreeing to the plea deal, stating in court filings that it may be difficult to get a jury to unanimously convict the man for a first-degree charge when the motive is otherwise unclear.

However, Rumbaugh pointed out that Byrne was aware of his previous brain injuries but chose to drink excessively that night anyway.

“He was out with his friends or fellow Rangers, basically getting intoxicated to the point of creating a disturbance, and that was voluntary,” the judge said.