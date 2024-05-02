Fans Call Aoki Lee Simmons’ Bizarre Behavior and Relationship with 65-Year-Old Man a Result of Having ‘White Friends’

Aoki Lee Simmons is often faced with criticism about her looks, her body or her desire to pursue a modeling career while in college. And now she’s shooting down Instagram fans who claim that she acts like she’s on drugs.

Many have also criticized the 21-year-old model’s behavior online and some have accused her of using cocaine. She claimed that her hyper behavior is a result of her sugar intake as well as her “nerd” personality, not cocaine use, in a video taken from her Instagram Live.

Aoki Lee Simmons says her sugar intake and being a “nerd” is responsible for her personality, not drugs. (Photo: @aokileesimmons/Instagram)

“I’m not on drugs,” declared Simmons, in footage captured by Live Bitez. “I don’t do coke. I just like sugar and I’m a nerd. Like, I don’t think any of you guys have any friends who are actual nerds. Like, you [don’t] have any friends who have played Dungeons and Dragons like one time. I’m just a nerd. That’s all it is.”

“Used to be a generally intelligent girl, now I use cocaine,” the Harvard graduate added sarcastically before noting that she has a high IQ and went to an Ivy League school.

After The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans responded immediately, claiming Simmons was not on drugs in the comment section.

“It doesn’t give drugs AT ALL. Just black girl that’s super hyper and grew up with YT friends honestly,” noted one fan. “Omg She just acts like a black girl with all white friends it’s nothing deep or drugs,” echoed another.

“Where do y’all see drugs? I just see a grown-up kid,” noted one. One critic added, “She annoying like she want to fit in at the lunch table with the cool kids.”

the way they pushing coke allegations on Aoki Lee Simmons is so telling. any time a black girl acts hyperactive/erratic it’s automatically attributed to drugs . not allowed to have ADD/ADHD, personality disorders, or just be odd . gotta be coke — the strangest thing (@fkalexbelike) April 30, 2024

A few others said to blame Aoki’s parents, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, including one that wrote, “I don’t think she’s on anything she looks talks exactly how her father talks they have a lipsy talk and talk very fast he always had she is his twin literally.”

Another added, “If yall watched Kimora show back then yall would know the girl been ADHD/ADD and always have Kimora a hard time.”

One fan noted Simmons’ short-lived relationship with a 65-year-old man, restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Photos of the two kissing on the beach during a vacation in Saint Barthélemy last April shocked her fans after going viral.

Aoki and Serafina Restaurant Group founder ended their relationship soon afterward, but not before fans compared the young model to her mother and her father.

Kimora, 48, met the 66-year-old Def Jam mogul when she was just 17. The duo married in 1998 and had two children, Aoki and 24-year-old Ming, before divorcing in 2009. Although Russell was aware of this daughter’s relationship with the older man, her mother seemingly expressed concerns about their age difference.