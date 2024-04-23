Blood Found in Suspected Murderer’s Home Doesn’t Belong to Sade Robinson, Milwaukee Woman Killed After First Date and Dismembered 

Blood that was found in the home of Maxwell Anderson doesn’t belong to Sade Robinson, an updated criminal complaint states.

Anderson, 33, is accused of murdering and dismembering 19-year-old Robinson after he took her on a date earlier this month. He appeared in court on Monday for his preliminary hearing where he pleaded not guilty to intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson.

He was taken into custody on April 4 — three days after he was seen with Robinson — after investigators searched his home and found blood on bedding in one of the bedrooms and on the walls leading toward his basement. They also found several gasoline containers.

Sade Robinson’s body was found severed after allegedly going on a date with Maxwell Anderson, left. (Photos: Facebook/Sade Robinson)

The blood does not belong to Robinson though, according to an amended criminal complaint. There’s no information at this time on whose blood it is.

“It indicates that the preliminary DNA supports the conclusion that there is no support for inclusion of Robinson’s DNA in the blood, or swabs that have been tested,” Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan said Monday, TMJ4 reports.

Investigators connected Robinson and Anderson through text messages, witness statements, and surveillance footage that revealed they went on their first date on April 1. Robinson was reported missing the next day.

The day after their date, detectives found Robinson’s car in an alley, which had been set on fire. Soon after, authorities found several human remains belonging to Robinson at a Lake Michigan beach park. One of her body parts was also discovered a block from where her car was found.

Investigators used phone records to trace Robinson’s phone to a local seafood restaurant she and Anderson visited, then to a bar and Anderson’s home. They also traced her phone to the local beach park where her remains were found. Surveillance footage also showed someone in a car matching Robinson’s going from the car to the beach multiple times late that night, according to reports.

In the weeks since her murder, family members, friends, and volunteers have scoured the shores of Lake Michigan searching for her remaining body parts. Someone found an arm and a torso on a stretch of the beach last week.

Court records show Anderson, a bartender and Navy veteran, was arrested three separate times for disorderly conduct between 2014 and 2019 and he was recently arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. His criminal history didn’t connect him to any murders before he was charged with Robinson’s death.

His bond was set at $5 million. He remains in jail.

He requested a jury trial in court on Monday. His next court appearance is on May 16.

Robinson’s disappearance and death brought attention to the missing cases of other Black women in Wisconsin, including two from Milwaukee County who have been missing since 2020, according to the state’s Department of Justice database as reported by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The cases of Ayanna Krzyzanowski and Joniah Walker, both 16, are still open. Krzyzanowski went missing in March 2023. Walker disappeared in June 2022.

In the state of Wisconsin, more than 4,800 women ages 18 to 99 have been reported missing to law enforcement.