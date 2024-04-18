‘Need to… Get Her Back to the Parents’: Arm, Torso of Woman Who Was Dismembered After First Date Found at Lake Michigan as Search Efforts Continue

Search efforts are still underway for the remaining body parts of a Wisconsin woman who was killed and dismembered after going missing earlier this month.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse in the death of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

Robinson was last seen on April 1, the day she and Anderson went on their first date. The two went to dinner at a Milwaukee seafood restaurant before going to a bar, then Anderson’s home.

Sade Robinson’s body was found severed after allegedly going on a date with Maxwell Anderson, left. (Photos: Facebook/Sade Robinson)

The day after the date, authorities found Robinson’s burned-up car in an alley before they were called to a Lake Michigan beach park where someone found her severed leg. More of her remains were found in that area and another dismembered body part was found just a block from Robinson’s abandoned car.

Investigators used surveillance footage and phone records to piece together Anderson’s and Robinson’s movements. More evidence connecting the pair was laid out in a criminal complaint.

Anderson was taken into custody as a person of interest on April 4, but it took more than a week for deputies to charge him with Robinson’s killing officially. A judge set his bond at $5 million. He remains in jail at this time.

Family members, friends, and volunteers have joined investigators in their search efforts to find Robinson’s remaining body parts. They recently scoured Warnimont Park in Cudahy where her leg was found.

“We need to find her and get her back to the parents,” Christopher Schwartz with the non-profit Operation Locate Our Children told WISN. “She took a chance to date, and look what happened. They want to have a proper funeral burial. So we need to find her, and we won’t stop until we do.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Robinson’s arm and torso were found Thursday morning on the shores of Lake Michigan. Someone discovered the parts while walking a remote, tree-lined stretch of beach.

Other volunteer searches have happened across Milwaukee over the last week.

One woman told WTMJ she traveled from Hartford, a city just outside Milwaukee, to aid in the search.

“I’m coming out here to support the family and let them know that they’re not alone. There’s a whole community and a whole nation now praying and thinking about them,” Nichole Green told WTMJ-TV.

“I don’t know the family but I want to make sure they know the community loves and supports them. I hope more people will get out and search,” another volunteer, DeeDee David, said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Robinson’s family with funeral expenses. Donations poured in since the fundraiser’s launch. It’s raised nearly $50,000, exceeding its $30,000 goal.

Investigators haven’t released a motive for Robinson’s killing.

Anderson’s father released a statement on Thursday through his law firm offering condolences to Robinson’s family and saying that he was “shocked and devastated by her senseless death.”