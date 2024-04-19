Le’Andria Johnson’s ‘Aggressive’ Security Under Fire for Pushing Woman Who Touched Singer, Conservative Fans Criticize Singer’s Spicy Wardrobe Choice

Fans are lashing out at gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson after a video of a recent performance hit the net. While the singer was killing it, warbling to the glory of God, many were distracted by her outfit and how “aggressive” her bodyguard was acting toward the concert attendees.

Radio One Raleigh hosted the highly anticipated 2024 Women’s Empowerment event, in Raleigh, North Carolina, boasting an electrifying lineup featuring panel appearances and performances by renowned artists and speakers such as Tamia, Joe, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Bobbi Storm, and many others.

Adding an inspirational touch, “Sunday Best” breakout sensation Le’Andria Johnson shifted the atmosphere with her soul-stirring vocals. Video from April 13 shows her roaming the floor of the PNC Arena in Raleigh and her security moving people out of her way. Peace activist Erica Ford filmed her as she moved.

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson (L) called out for her “aggressive” security guard (R) after he swatted at an audience member who tried to touch her. (Photo: @Leandraj/Instagram)

People weren’t feeling how Johnson’s detail interacted with fans who just wanted to get close to the star.

“Love Leandra… but need to check security tho…you can protect her without the aggressiveness to worshipers!” one comment read.

“Yeah security was doing to (sic) much,” a Foxy 107104 follower wrote. “Survey the atmosphere no one was there to hurt her.”

Spirits were high, and the skirt of her blue dress was higher — drawing scrutiny from more conservative believers.

“What is she wearing? Why so much flesh?” one person asked on an Instagram post featuring her singing. Another asked, “She needs a stylist.”

A comment combined two concerns, stating, “She had security but she really needed to have some pants on…ijs”

Johnson is often seen as the prodigal child of the gospel world, making headlines because of her swearing, style, and raw story.

In 2018, she even apologized to the universal church for using colorful language.

“To all of my fans who are out there who do go to church, me saying F the church, I meant to address the politics of the church,” she said in an Instagram video. “All the little undermining things that [are] going on in the church that hurt people like me, people like other people who have been through a lot of things in the church.”

Adding, “You know Christianity, it’s just a lot that’s going on. So the way I said it, using the F-bomb, I apologize to the fans of mine that do go to church. I do apologize if I’ve offended you.”

Shortly after that, the singer appeared on the OWN hit series “Iyanla, Fix My Life” to address her behavior. The title of the episode was “The Bad Girl of Gospel,” and it dealt with her struggles with her addiction to alcohol.