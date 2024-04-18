‘Either Pay Up or Stop Wasting My Time’: Did Sha’Carri Richardson Quit Miramar Event Due to Not Being Valued By Organization? Fans Weigh In

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson did not participate in the Miramar Invitational track meet at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on April 6. The 2023 World Championships 100-meter gold medalist had been set to kick off her 2024 campaign in both the 100- and 200-meter races at the event.

“Hey everyone, I just want to let everybody know I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar,” Sha’Carri said in an Instagram announcement posted on April 3. “I’m not gonna be like most people that just let you find out through the grapevine. Y’all are going to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar, so I don’t want anyone to get their hopes up.”

Sha’Carri went on to encourage her fans to continue supporting the other athletes participating in the meet despite the fact that she would not be in attendance.

Videos from the day surfaced of her cheering and helping other runners, showing that she was a good sport (at least to some of her peers).

What was missing from Sha’Carri’s message to fans was the reasoning behind pulling out of the competition. Despite remaining mum on the subject, social media quickly latched on to rumors that there was an alleged dispute over the track star’s appearance fee.

EUGENE, OREGON – AUGUST 21: Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after finishing last in the 100m race during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on August 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Unconfirmed sources online allege that the appearance fee demanded by the 24-year-old athlete has skyrocketed, reportedly reaching six figures. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the track star or her team. Still, social media users have chimed in with their opinions on the matter.

“She worth $150k on the low end. $100k really a deal. That’s a I’m cool with you deal. $150k my low end if I’m her. $200k really my minimum to show up. $250 I’m on the [flight],” one person wrote.

“I don’t blame her you either pay up or stop wasting my time,” another person said.

A third person said, “It’s crazy the amount of people wanting athletes who bust their a—s to devalue themselves!”

After last year’s breakout 100 meters victory at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Richardson, is widely recognized as one of the most high-profile figures in track and field, boasting a plethora of endorsements. Most recently, she appeared in Paris to help Nike roll out Team USA’s new Olympic uniforms.

Her next appearance is scheduled for the Diamond League season opener in Xiamen, China, where she is slated to compete in the women’s 200 meters on April 20. The millionaire sprinter has already qualified for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials. The last time she qualified for the world’s grandest meet she was disqualified from competing in the 2021 Tokyo Games after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson is likely not to let that happen this time around.