Sha’Carri Richardson Grants Interviews to Black Journalists Following ‘Unstoppable’ Comeback with Record-Setting 100m World Championships Victory

Sha’Carri Richardson ran the race of her life on Aug. 21 on the way to cementing her status as the new star of women’s American sprinting. Richardson set a World Championships record as she won the women’s 100 meters final in 10.65 seconds in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Wearing braids in the colors of the Black American Heritage flag flying in the wind, the sprinter came from behind to surge past Jamaican runners Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to become the first American woman to win 100 gold in the World Championships since the late Tori Bowie in 2017.

Related: Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back at People Who are Bothered by Her Comment About Tokyo Olympics

After her win, outlets swarmed to speak with Richardson for an interview, but a video shows her speaking with a Black journalist before walking past a group of other media outlets, saying, “No thank you.”

"No, thank you!" 😳



Sha'Carri didn't stop to talk to ANY of the media, saying, "No, thank you!" She ONLY stopped to talk to these black journalists! 😬#NoThankYou #ShaCarri pic.twitter.com/9MEI9myLUP — Unconventional Voices of Track & Field (@VoicesofTnF) August 21, 2023

“I been feeling amazing about my performance,” Richardson told a Jamaican reporter when asked when her stunning victory. “Amazing competition. Amazing atmosphere, and just focusing in what it is we [have] been practicing all season long … to accomplish what we need to get accomplished.”

The 23-year-old said it “felt amazing” to do what she “needed to execute” in securing her latest victory.

“I felt like no matter what the result was, from start to finish in that race, I executed and I was going to be happy no matter what happened.”

She continued, “I came into this competition knowing that this is just another race with more competition … the best competition. So I had to bring my best game for the rest of the season. For the rest of my season, just continue to put my best foot forward.”

#ConquestinBudapest: Gold Medallist and World Championship record holder Sha’Carri Richardson stopped by to speak with TVJ about her performance in the 100m finals.#TVJBudapest23 pic.twitter.com/g8Nn9WkVxv — Television Jamaica/Radio Jamaica Newscentre (@TvjNewscentre) August 21, 2023

Some 24 hours earlier, the gold medalist had an impressive showing in the qualifying rounds to get into the semifinals. After that dominant race, NBC reporter Lewis Johnson told Richardson, “You know the world has been waiting to see what you’ll do on this stage. What are your expectations of yourself?”

Richardson responded, “I’m not worried about the world anymore. I’ve seen the world be my friend, I’ve seen the world turn on me, but at the end of the day, I’ve always been with me. God has always been with me.”

She followed up by adding, “It’s my time. It’s always been my time, but now it’s my time to actually do it for myself. And the people that felt like me, and the people that look like me, and the people that know their truth about themselves as well. I represent those people.”

At that time, Sha’Carri’s fans took to X (FKA Twitter) to voice their support for her.

“Yup she got her mind right. Once you don’t seek that affirmation anymore and lock in you’re unstoppable.”

“She’s been dropping a lot of bars this season.”

America’s MOST WANTED!!! Sorry, but Sha’Carri is such a WHOLE entire vibe! #Budapest23 #TeamUSA

America's MOST WANTED!!! 🦸🏾‍♀️



Sorry, but Sha'Carri is such a WHOLE entire vibe! 🙌🏾 #Budapest23 #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/2KrkSCnv8N — Unconventional Voices of Track & Field (@VoicesofTnF) August 19, 2023

“Sha’Carri with the Black American Heritage Flag braids was the highlight of my weekend. I love it!!!”

Ever since the sprinter’s resurgence on the track and field scene this year her fans have called for critics to have the same energy they gave her when she was down.

“People not as loud for Sha’Carri winning as they were when she was losing. That’s funny.”

“I need the Sha Carri applause to be as loud as the hate was!!!!!”

Richardson, however, blocked out all the noise and was the best that she could possibly be. With her newfound reason for running, Richardson won gold in her first-ever World Championships just two years after her controversial exclusion from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Sha’Carri Richardson now holds the title of the fastest woman in the world.