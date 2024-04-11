‘Aunty, This Is a Crime’: Woman Faces Backlash for Recording Herself Buying Alcohol for Underage Girls Outside Liquor Store

A woman is facing backlash on TikTok after sharing a video documenting herself as she purchased alcohol for minors.

Known as @qbeezyy on the social media platform, the woman said a group of girls celebrating a birthday approached her while walking out of the liquor store.

“Before they said please, I was like, what do y’all want?” the woman said gleefully. “Girl, they want Raspberry Svedka.”

A TikToker is facing backlash after buying liquor for minors. (@qbezyy/TikTok)

She bought them the blue raspberry-flavored vodka and handed it to them outside the establishment. The girls, whose faces were not shown on camera, were seemingly excited when they got the bottle.

People on social media criticized the woman for her actions: “Aunty, this is a crime,” one user wrote.

“Girl you weren’t supposed to post this,” another person said.

Another person added: “I would never buy minors alcohol because I don’t want someone to do that for my children. You would be responsible if something happened.”

Other commenters reminisced about their first time drinking alcohol.

“This is so high school coded. That’s what we were all drinking,” a woman said.

According to a New York law firm, Collins Gann McCloskey & Barry PLLC, it’s unlawful for an adult over 21 to provide liquor to a minor. The act could result in them being fined, spending up to a year behind bars, or facing civil liability if the juvenile hurt others or themselves.

The woman, @qbeezyy, posted multiple videos responding to the comments. In one of them, she jokingly said she was going to turn herself in and approached NYPD officers on the street. She asked the officer if it was a felony to buy teenagers alcohol.

“It’s not a felony, but you can get in trouble,” one of the cops responded. “You’ll probably get fined.”

The officers said she wouldn’t have to turn herself in, especially since she didn’t get caught at the time.

“To all the negative nancys, all the lawyers, all the miserable people on this app harassing me every singleeeeee dayyyy!!” the woman’s caption said. “This one for yall!! According to nYPD… They could care less. They literally laughed in my face LIKE I BEEEEEEN TELLING YALL NOBODY CARES.”