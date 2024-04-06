‘What Led Us to This?’: Two Florida 10-year-olds Arrested After Authorities Allege One Sold the Other His Deceased Father’s Firearm at School for $300

Two minors in Florida were arrested after authorities allege one agreed to sell the other his deceased father’s handgun for $300.

The 10-year-olds, students at Country Oaks Country Oaks Elementary School in Port La Belle, Florida, were hit with multiple charges. Deputies of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office were called to the school on Wednesday, March 27, while the school was on lockdown.

Upon arrival, they interviewed the two children — who were identified by authorities as Carlos Santos Madrid and Jaiden Diego Escobedo. Their findings led to them being taken into custody. Hendry County deputies learned that the duo agreed to the sale in February, and the handgun once belonged to Escobedo’s father.

Stock photo of a gun in a book bag. (Photo: Getty Images)

“The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has investigated the situation with the students and determined that there was a previous exchange of a handgun on the school campus at some point before Spring Break,” the school district said in a statement at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the weapon was discovered under a shed in Madrid’s backyard. Deputies also obtained a baggie of marijuana “weighing approximately 74 grams” and ammunition in his book bag.

Madrid was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and sale and purchase of a firearm by a minor.

Escobedo, the son of a deputy at the sheriff’s office, is facing similar charges, including grand theft of a firearm. The Department of Juvenile Justice took in the children.

Escobedo’s mother is also in hot water and was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation. Her son was exempt from taking a mugshot due to her job. On the other hand, Madrid’s mugshot has been posted by multiple local news stations. Michael Swindle, the county superintendent, told the New York Post that the outcome may have prevented a potential tragedy like a school shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Swindle said to the outlet. “We focus on education, but society has gotten us to a place where, we don’t know what led us to this in this child’s life, but this is a very sad situation.”