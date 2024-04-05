‘Stop Sending Stupid My Way’: Man Who Invited a Woman to Feed the Homeless on Their First Date Gets Ripped Apart on Social Media

What appeared to be a thoughtful date idea ended up being a disaster after a woman took to social media to slam her potential mate for inviting her to feed the homeless on their first date.

X user Big Mimosa took to the platform to voice her frustrations. She says that she mentioned to her date that she feeds the homeless at least once a month but was not expecting what happened next.

“N—a invited me on a date to go feed the homeless…………as a first date………cuz I said once a month I go feed the homeless,” she wrote. “So his brain told him that should be a date? If I’m meant to be single forever, I’m okay with that but please stop sending stupid my way.”

The tweet, which was posted on March 27, quickly sparked a debate, leaving social media users torn.

Some people say feeding the homeless is not a bad activity, but it’s the wrong first date.

“While the gesture was thoughtful, it wasn’t the right thoughtfulness bc no way he thought this was a good idea when you already do this monthly,” said one X user.

“This is not an appropriate first date,” another person commented.

However, not everyone agrees with the Twitter user, and many people say Big Mimosa’s date dodged a bullet.

“This reflects more poorly on you than him,” someone replied.

“Shout out to dude, this is a dope first date,” an X user replied. “After we’re done volunteering, let’s go get something to eat to end the night off. What’s the problem with that? I’m convinced y’all the problem.. an exhausting batch!”

“A man incorporating your hobbies/interests in the first date is mad unselfish and rare; you just didn’t like him enough, and that’s okay,” suggested another commenter.

A few people said the woman should’ve used the opportunity to have an honest conversation with her potential mate and suggested a way to do so.

“Thanks for the date, but I prefer more traditional dates,” an X user suggested. “Let’s continue to do this, but planned between the two of us. I appreciate the thoughtfulness.”

When it comes to going on dates that involve volunteering, even Reddit users weighed in. In the subreddit r/AskWomen, a majority of women say volunteering together is a great third or fourth date if agreed upon beforehand.

That said, there are some benefits of volunteering with your partner because it helps strengthen your bond. The Pew Research Center found that roughly two in three married couples believe shared interests are important to a successful marriage.