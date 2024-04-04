Georgia Mom Finds Video of 12-Year-Old Daughter Engaged In Sexual Act with an Adult Male, Gets Sentenced to Life In Prison After Revenge Plot Turns Deadly

A Georgia mother will spend decades behind bars after spearheading a plot to confront a 22-year-old man who was involved in sexual acts with her daughter.

Danyale Harris, 42, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, plus five years in connection to her actions that left a teenager dead in spring 2020, according to a news release from DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

A jury in the metropolitan Atlanta county found Harris guilty of aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last month. The allegations against her come after she made a shocking discovery four years ago.

Danyale Harris revenge plot against man accused of molesting her daughter lands her in prison for life. (Credit: Dekalb County Police)

On March 31, 2020, officials say that Harris found footage of her 12-year-old engaging in a “sexual act” with an alleged abuser, identified as Antonio Harley. The following day, she immediately filed a report with Special Victims Unit at the local police department, who told her “not to try to get revenge,” per the news release.

However, despite the warning, she and a group of others traveled to an apartment building at 3:30 in the morning, armed with firearms to find Harley. Harris’ daughter was present too. She ordered the pre-teen to show her his unit and knocked on his door.

“Harley did not open the door, but instead came around from the side of the apartment building to see who was there,” the DA’s office said. “Defendant Harris and the rest of the group chased Harley, who managed to make it back inside his apartment through the back door.”

According to Boston, an individual from Harris’ group was able to shoot Harley, hitting him in the chest. This prompted his brother to open fire back in their direction.

A 19-year-old, Juan Newkirk, who was with Harris, was killed during the confrontation.

Harley was eventually charged with sexual exploitation of children, child molestation, and statutory rape. His case is currently pending.

Separately, prosecutors said two others linked to the incident were charged.

Unlike the outcome in Harris’ case, a Mississippi mother is still demanding answers after her 15-year-old son was shot and killed while running away from the home of a former police officer in the midsummer of 2023.

Cornelius “CJ” McGee was reportedly allowed into the home by officer’s daughter despite being warned to stay away from the home.

“Now, the little boy that stay at the house, he said the man — my baby over there with a little girl — the man chased him, he said a man shot my son in his leg as he was going over the fence and then shot my son again, in his back,” wondered McGee’s mother Jaqueline Rash. “Why did my baby get shot in the back if he was already out your yard? He wasn’t no threat. Why shoot him?”

The former officer, who was not charged in the case, claimed McGee broke into his home and was forced to shoot the fleeing teen in self-defense.