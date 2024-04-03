Resurfaced Video Captures California Student’s Violent Outburst At Unsuspecting Teacher, Sparking Outrage Online: ‘He Should Have Been Arrested’

A resurfaced video showing a student unleashing on an unsuspecting teacher has become a hot topic online.

The fiery moment was captured at California’s Eastside High School in 2017. It shows a student shouting and cursing at physics teacher Franklin Hsu.

“I stopped talking,” the student said to the teacher while walking behind him into the classroom. “You do not come up to me Dr. Hsu, get in my goddamn face.”

Hsu instructed the student to sit down.

“You go sit down, alright? Talking to me like that?” the student responded. “Who the f**k do you think you are?

The student is captured on video shouting at his teacher and calling him the N-word. (Photos: @PicturesFoIder/X)

The student continued to yell in the teacher’s face. He could be heard calling him a “b***h” and the other students are laughing while watching the outburst from their respective desks.

“F**k n***a, f***ing b***h,” the student continued before throwing an object in Hsu’s direction.

He also kicked and emptied the trash before exiting the classroom. However, he didn’t leave without saying one last insult.

“You f***king wack a** n***a.”

The student was identified at the time by the Daily Mail as Gideon Yapp. It’s unclear what happened before the recording. At the time, the school’s principal released a statement addressing the viral video that sparked backlash.

“We take this type of situation very seriously. Our teachers’ safety is of the utmost importance to us,” Kristen Tepper told the outlet. “The incident has been investigated and appropriate action by school administration has been taken.”

Burnout, hefty workload, long hours and safety concerns are all factors that contribute to more teachers resigning from their jobs. Another issue is their salaries. On average, from 2021-2022, public school teachers made about $66,700, according to the National Educational Association. Social media users pointed out these challenges when responding to the viral video.

“Teachers don’t get paid enough to deal with this,” the person who reposted the video said.

“Teaching: a job where you’re an educator, therapist, negotiator, and wizard all rolled into one grossly underpaid package,” one user wrote.

Another added that the student should have been arrested.

One post claimed the student was not expelled from the school and “instead he went on to graduate from the institution, with his post-high school endeavors remaining undisclosed.” These claims have not been verified.