Intoxicated Man Uses His Own Key to Enter Neighbor’s Home, Attacks 79-Year-Old He Claims He Thought Was an Intruder

A Texas resident used his key to enter the wrong home and beat the man inside, who he believed to be an intruder, authorities alleged last month.

Eric Collazo was charged with injury to elderly causing bodily harm in connection to the incident involving his 79-year-old neighbor last Monday, March 25, according to reports.

The unidentified victim told law enforcement that he heard the moment when the suspect, wearing all black, knocked and then reportedly entered his home on the 6000 block of Carriage Cape in San Antonio. Suddenly, he was attacked in his bathroom and hit multiple times.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 1 a.m., they discovered the victim with ripped clothes, per Law & Crime. The limping man was taken to a local hospital, where he was reportedly treated for broken ribs.

Officials noted that the victim’s door was not manipulated or damaged. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office public information officer said that Collazo, who lives in the neighborhood, was intoxicated at the time.

According to reports, deputies found Collazo trying to enter a vehicle, and he was taken into custody. Speaking to officials, he said he believed the man broke into his home.

“Upon deputies checking the suspect’s key to verify if in fact could open the victim’s door, the key in fact worked to open the door,” PIO Johnny Garcia told KSAT. “It is unknown as to how the key works at the victim’s residence, however, investigators believe the issue may be related to the builder of the residences.”

The key discrepancy raised concerns among neighbors. The builder, M/I Homes, said they are looking into the matter.

Collazo was released on a $10,000 bond and has a court appearance in early May.

Last month, a 25-year-old Missouri man was accused of shooting his mother after mistaking her for an intruder. Jaylen Johnson was charged with armed criminal action and voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Monica McNichols-Johnson.

“He hasn’t stopped crying,” his lawyer, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.