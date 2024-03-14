How To Improve Your Gut Health — a Good Night’s Sleep and Clearer Skin Might Await You

Do you experience extreme fatigue, lack of sleep, digestive issues like bloating or diarrhea, allergies, acne or eczema, or consistent irritability and mood swings?

These could be signs of poor gut health, as your gut is responsible for digestion and is vital to your overall health and well-being.



Specifically, the gut is your gastrointestinal system, which includes your stomach, intestines, and colon. While there is no clear-cut definition of gut health, it typically means the presence of a balanced gut microbiome and minimal digestive discomfort. A healthy gut means a balanced proportion of bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract, which helps fight harmful viruses and bacteria and aids digestion.



However, some lifestyle choices and the type of foods you consume can disrupt this delicate balance.

Close-up of unrecognizable black woman sitting on couch with abdominal pain. (Photo: Getty Images)





“While we like to think of our gut as something inside our bodies, shielded from the outside world, that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Dr. Michael Feely, a board-certified pathologist and associate professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine, told Atlanta Black Star.

“Every day, we invite that outside world into our stomachs and intestines with every sip of coffee or every bite of a sandwich. It should come as no surprise then that many of the foods we eat or drink have a direct impact on our gut health.”



Chemically processed foods are one of the major causes of the depletion of gut microbes, according to a recent report. They contain additives like preservatives, sweeteners, and colorants that could bring about imbalance in the microbe of the gut, leading to diseases and body dysfunction. Excess consumption of processed meals increases the rate of heart disease, and it’s one of the major causes of cancer and obesity, among other health issues.

According to research by the American Heart Association, Black adults in the U.S. who consumed significant amounts of ultra-processed foods were at a 55 percent increased risk for high blood pressure compared to white adults who ate a similar amount of ultra-processed foods. The AHA arrived at this conclusion by studying almost 6,000 adults ages 45 and older.

“We know that diets rich in some foods, like leafy greens, may significantly reduce your risk for diseases like colon cancer. On the other hand, consuming high amounts of red meat may do just the opposite,” Dr. Feely said.

Additionally, a study by the American Addiction Centers highlights that the consumption of alcohol has a harmful effect on the digestive system and metabolism. This could cause pancreatitis, which is the inflammation of the pancreas. It may also cause abrupt or uncontrollable weight gain and bowel cancer when it gets into the bowels through the bloodstream and mixes with the bacteria there.



So, how can you achieve or maintain a healthy gut? Here are several tips:

Engage in regular physical activities to support digestive health.

Drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

Consume more whole and fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

Consume more foods rich in probiotics; yogurt is a good example.

Limit your intake of fried foods, overly processed foods, refined sugars, alcohol and artificial additives.

Find a way to include prebiotic foods such as onions, garlic, bananas and oats in your diet.

Find a stress management system that works for you. It could be yoga, meditation or deep breathing exercises.

If you can, avoid overusing antibiotics, especially if it is self-medicated.

Good sleep is known to improve gut function and overall health.

The key to good gut health is a healthy and balanced life. With an unhealthy gut, it will be difficult for your body to eliminate toxins and waste. Be mindful of what you consume and watch for any signs of digestive discomfort or imbalance.