‘One Love’: All About Bob Marley’s Mother, Cedella Marley, and His Three Half-Siblings

“Bob Marley: One Love” emerged as the highest-grossing movie domestically for its initial two weeks, amassing an astounding $196.5M solely in the United States following its release on Feb. 14. This achievement has sparked widespread curiosity about Bob Marley’s background and his family influences that contributed to his enduring legacy, particularly his brothers and sister.

Bob Marley. (Photo: Peter Still/Redferns)

The reggae singer could trace his mixed lineage back to his white father, Norval Sinclair Marley, a Jamaican man of English heritage born in 1882 or 1885 and who died in 1955. His Black mother, Cedella Edith Malcolm, was born and raised on the island from 1926 until she died in 2008. The two married in 1944, when Norval was 59 and Cedella was 18.

Robert Nesta, Bob’s full name, was the only child born to the couple, though Norval died when the singer was only 10.

Reggae icon Bob Marley's upbringing with his parents, Cedella Booker and Norval Marley, inspired a lot of his music pic.twitter.com/nBZXgZOG89 — Four ⁴ Trends (@Everytrendsplug) February 24, 2024

However, Marley grew up with his half-brothers Richard and Anthony, and his half-sister Claudette Pearl on his mother’s side. Pearl’s biological father was Taddeus “Teddy” Livingston, who also was the father of Neville “Bunny” Livingston aka Bunny Wailer, making Marley and his bandmate stepbrothers.

Norval would have seven children with different women outside of his marriage to Cedella, whom Bob named his eldest biological daughter with Rita Marley after.

Richard and Anthony

Richard and Anthony’s father was Edward Booker, an American man who married Cedella after Norval died. Edward moved Cedella to the United States and she lived in his home state of Delaware until he died in 1976.

The mother would then move to Miami, staying in the South Florida city for years — and ultimately caring for the “Three Little Birds” chart-topper as he battled cancer and eventually passed away in 1981.

Cedella would live longer than two of her sons.

Her son Anthony, born in 1971, died during a violent incident with the Miami police on Feb. 18, 1990. He was 19.

Reuters reported that the young man scared shoppers in the Cutler Ridge Mall, allegedly roaming through stores with a 12-gauge shotgun. When the police responded, he was said to have opened fire on officers while in the parking lot. They shot back, resulting in his death.

At the time, Cedella said that Bob foretold Anthony’s death in one of his songs with The Wailers, “Johnny Was,” which featured the star singing, “Woman hold her head and cry, ’cause her son has been shot down in the street and died.”

She believed Anthony’s mental breakdown stemmed from the strain of her involvement in a highly publicized lawsuit against Marley’s wife, Rita Marley, the group, and the record label. The lawsuit concerned the division of her son’s property and gifts to her.

Among the contested items was a $300,000 house in south Dade County, which Cedella claimed her son purchased for her, but the estate administrator, Mutual Security Merchant Bank of Jamaica, argued belonged to the estate. The bank intended to include the property in an $8.2 million sale of Marley’s estate to Chris Blackwell of Island Records, prompting opposition from some heirs.

Allegations of forgery involving $17 million in 1986 further complicated matters, the mother’s lawyers say she submitted, leading to her belief that the conflict contributed to her youngest son’s mental decline.

Another lawsuit would shake the Marley and Booker family.

In 2011, Rita, Bob’s children, and Richard were involved in a legal dispute over Richard’s use of the term “Mama Marley.”

The complaint centered on allegations of trademark infringement and unauthorized utilization of Marley’s image. Richard had obtained the trademark “Mama Marley” for a line of fish products and was leveraging Marley’s name and likeness to advertise the annual 9 Mile Music Festival and the Bob Marley Movement of Jah People Inc. in Miami and a restaurant in Jamaica called Mama Marley.

The lawsuit further alleges that Marley’s heirs have consistently opposed Booker’s efforts to trademark Marley-associated names. They assert that there was a prior agreement with Booker regarding licensing, which he allegedly failed to fulfill his obligations under.

The heirs sought to have a judge issue an injunction and also unspecified monetary damages rendered. After examining the claim, Richard initiated a countersuit, asserting that his famous brother had authorized him to use the family name.

Before the lawsuit could drag out and get uglier, the Marley family settled their differences.

“This was a very sensitive case because the legacy of a great man and family were at stake,” Richard’s attorneys said in 2012. “From what I have learned about Bob Marley, he would be very happy, especially that his family is now at peace. Both parties were happy with the settlement agreement.”

Claudette Pearl Livingston

There is not a lot known about Claudette Pearl Livingston outside of her famous brothers, Bob and Bunny. However, her life was challenging, with her struggling to overcome a cocaine addiction.

Unlike with her brothers’ father, Cedella did not marry Pearl’s father, Teddy. The two had a relationship in 1962 when she was hired to work at his bar in Trenchtown in Kingston, Jamaica. Eventually, Cedella moved on from Teddy and relocated to Miami, then met and married Booker.

She did not initially take Claudette and Bob to America with her but would send for Claudette later as Bob’s career skyrocketed.

While in Florida, Claudette attended Miami Dade College and followed in the footsteps of her brothers Bob and Bunny to become a singer. Drug-free, she currently lives peacefully in Atlanta, according to social media.

Cedella Marley Booker loved all her children but had a special heart for her first child.

She wrote two books that provided insight into her son’s life: “Bob Marley: An Intimate Portrait by His Mother” in 1997 and “Bob Marley, My Son” in 2003. In addition to her literary pursuits, she released two albums: “Awake Zion!” in 1990 and “Smilin’ Island of Song, a Collection of Caribbean Folk Songs for Children” in 1992.

Cedella also adopted one of her grandchildren, Rohan Marley, Bob’s son with Janet Dunn. This made Rohan, born in May 192, not only one of the 13 Marley children but legally his father’s brother.

We learned about our origins in our household .. LAND OF CUSH …

ETHIOPIA 21 years ago with my Grandmother Mother B

Cedella Booker Mama Marley ..

One Love One Heart One Destiny … ONE PEOPLE #Istandwithtigray #LIONORDER 👑#TBT pic.twitter.com/cm4386Wd5p — Rohan Marley (@Romarley) February 4, 2021

Bob gained custody of his son and allowed him to live under Rita’s care at the age of 4. Despite attending the same school as Ziggy and Stephen, Rohan’s behavior was reportedly out of control, leading him to be sent to live with his beloved grandmother Cedella in Miami, who later adopted him.

During her life, Bob’s mom dedicated much to her beloved eldest son and was at his side when he died at the Cedars of Lebanon hospital in 1981.

According to the mother, Bob’s last words to her were, “Maddah, don’t cry.”

When asked about her son being the king of reggae, Cedella said, “I didn’t know he was going to be a reggae king, but I knew he was a king from birth.”