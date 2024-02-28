Ohio Woman Says She Was Charged More Than $1,000 for Subway Sandwiches. It Took Weeks to Get a Refund:’ I Had to Make Sacrifices’

An Ohio woman says she was overcharged after buying Subway sandwiches, and it took weeks for her to finally get her money back.

Letitia Bishop purchased three sandwiches for her family from a Subway located inside a gas station in Columbus on Jan. 5, WSYX reported. A receipt obtained by the news station shows that she paid more than she expected. The simple order resulted in her having a negative balance and overwhelming stress.

“There’s no way unless it’s wrapped in gold or from some other place,” Bishop told the outlet. “I would never pay $1,010 for a Subway sandwich.”

When Bishop returned to the Subway, it was closed. According to the report, she was later instructed to contact the corporate office. However, she could not get in touch with a live representative. Her bank also couldn’t do much to help her either. Bishop said the situation landed her in financial turmoil, telling WSYX she couldn’t afford groceries because of the mishap.

Speaking to Business Insider, the mother of two revealed she had to use credit cards to cover her expenses: “I had to make sacrifices during these two months,” she said.

Bishop received a refund last weekend after she filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in Connecticut — where the fast food restaurant’s headquarters is based, the outlet reported.

The regional manager for Thorntons, which owns the gas station, gave Bishop her funds back in cash and offered free dinners for a few weeks at their new restaurant for her troubles.

A similar mistake happened to Vera Conner, who was charged just over $7,000 for a sub she bought at a Subway in the Atlanta suburb of College Park, Georgia, last year. It took weeks for her bank to reverse the charge and for the company to refund the money.

“I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich,” Conner told local news at the time. “It’s a lot of money. And, you know, I’m not that big of a tipper. I’m definitely not that big of a tipper.”