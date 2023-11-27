Georgia Woman Who Charged Over $7,000 for a Subway Sandwich Wins Month-long Battle to Get Her Money Back

For Vera Conner, a quick run to her local Subway for lunch became a weeks-long debacle after she was charged $7112.98 for a sub and couldn’t quickly reverse it.

Conner went to the fast food restaurant in the Atlanta suburb of College Park, Georgia, last month on Oct. 23 and ordered her usual — a #4 Italian sandwich, which she told WSB-TV cost $7.54. However, she realized she paid way more after viewing her credit card receipts. The mishap occurred when she entered her phone number for reward points using the keypad, and the screen switched to the tip instead.

“I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich,” Conner told the outlet. “It’s a lot of money. And, you know, I’m not that big of a tipper. I’m definitely not that big of a tipper.”

After Vera Conner bought her usual lunch at Subway, she realized she was charged more than 7,000. (WSB-TV/Youtube screenshot)

Since then, she had to work endlessly to get her money back. She even went to Subway in person but was told by the manager to contact Bank of America with her concern.

“I thought it would be an easy fix. … Then I got the denial from the bank,” Conner said during an interview with NBC News. “That’s when I started worrying.”

According to the reports, the bank declined her request because she had to deduct the sandwich price from the claim and only include the tip amount. Last week, the bank offered Conner a credit, and the money will officially remain in her account when Subway completes the refund on their end.

She questioned how her bank didn’t realize there was a mistake.

“You hear all the time that you should use your credit card instead of your debit card so that these things don’t happen,” Conner told NBC News. “I’m even getting mad at the bank because I’m like, ‘How did they not think $7,000 was suspicious at Subway?’”