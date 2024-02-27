Let’s Talk Black Men Over 30 Moving Back In With Their Parents: A Sign of Weakness or a Sign of the Times?

A woman on social media is receiving some stark criticism over her opinion that it’s questionable for men to move back home with their parents after a certain age.

“Telling me you’re moving back in with your parents as a 30-year-old man is IDK,” the user shared on X.

Responses to her statement were divided. There were some who replied in agreement.

“It’s tough out there, but moving back in with your parents at 30 is pretty weak and shows you have no grit,” one X user said.

“People in the comments really butt hurt about this,” said another. “You should not be 30 and trying to move back in with your parents at that age. You should know how to manage money just in case of an emergency or rainy day!”

However, many others responded with their own financial struggles, explaining that dire situations forced them to move back home.

“I’m 36; I have a Bachelors from UCLA. I worked at Twitter for four years and was team lead at one point,” tweeted a commenter by the name of Branden. “I was laid off at 33 and went through my savings. I lost my apartment and car and was working at McDonald’s and Uber because all tech companies were laying off or not hiring.”

He went on to say that he moved in with his parents for three years until he got a new job, which helped him to save enough money for a car and a new apartment.

The woman’s original remarks sparked a conversation about whether there’s a greater expectation for Black adults to immediately have it all together.

“I want to shelter my children till they buy their house on or before 30,” said an X user. “Many of us left our parents’ house in our early 20s because there wasn’t another option. But ideally, living with your non-toxic parents and saving until you can buy a house is a financially wise decision to make.”

“I really want more Black people to get on board with this frame of thinking,” another commenter replied. “I would have saved so much money in my 20s not paying rent.”

According to the Olive Branch of Hope, African Americans have expectations to be strong, resilient, and able to withstand struggle as a result of dealing with systematic racism for generations.

For Branden, he wants people to know it’s not uncommon to move back home after 30.

“I just want people to know it’s okay to move back in with your parents at any age if it gets you back on your feet. I want people to know they’re not alone.”

He’s right.

According to Pew Research data, over the last decade, adults ages 18 to 34 are more likely to be living in their parent’s homes than they were to live with a spouse or partner in their own household.

The study found for Black young adults, living at home with parents is now the most common housing arrangement.