Four Major Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip Hit With Bed Bug Infestations — Here’s What You Need to Know and How to Get Rid of Them

Inspectors from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) have reported a bed bug infestation in four resort hotels located along the Las Vegas Strip. Their investigation commenced following concerns that several tourists who stayed at these hotels may have unintentionally transported the unwelcome pests back to their homes upon concluding their trip.

The investigation spanned more than five months, from September to January, and confirmed that the Encore, Venetian, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, and Mirage were hotels where the pests were sighted by guests.

Las Vegas Hotels (Photo by Dave Morgan via Pexels.com)

In September, at the Venetian, employees relocated a guest to an alternative suite and arranged for their belongings to be laundered upon the discovery of bed bugs, as indicated in the documents.

The next month, a guest staying at the Mirage reported that they were bitten by bed bugs and filed a complaint. As a result, the Mirage refunded the guest’s payment.

Also in October, according to documents, a guest who was checked into the Excalibur Hotel and Casino saw bed bugs in their room.

When the SNHD did their own review of the hotels on Dec. 5, outside of the documented incidents, the dogs trained to sniff out the bed bugs found one insect alive and crawling in a room in the Encore. The agency shut the hotel down after the discovery was made. However, this was not the first time that bugs were reported.

“We understand that people find the topic of interest, and bed bugs are a nuisance; however, we are not conducting any ongoing investigations,” communications officer Jennifer Sizemore of the Southern Nevada Health District wrote in an email to the Los Angeles Times.

Bed bugs can actually live for half a year without eating. This can make it challenging for people not paying attention because they have not been bitten. Experts suggest that when traveling, people still need to be vigilant.

“Even though it’s clean, there’s nothing wrong with pulling back the sheets and checking your surroundings. Check a chair. Bed bugs are very visible. You just have to look. You have to be proactive,” said Bob James, a pest exterminator from the area.

Another reason why travelers have to be vigilant about checking for the 5-millimeter-long critters is that once they bring them home, it is hard to get rid of them. The female bloodsuckers lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime.

While it is challenging to get rid of them, it is not impossible.

How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs

Experts stress the prompt identification of all infested areas to halt bed bug reproduction and spread. Containment is crucial upon detection, with vacuuming infested items into a plastic bag for disposal being a recommended removal method. Prior to treatment, adequately prepare your home by cleaning or discarding linens, carpets, drapes, clothing, and potential hiding spots. Initially, attempt non-chemical elimination methods like high heat (115°F/46.11°C) or extreme cold (32°F/0°C).

EPA-approved insecticides for bed bugs can be effective, ensuring they are specifically labeled for such use. Due to the gradual nature of bed bug eradication, persistence is key. Monitor infested areas weekly for ongoing activity to confirm treatment effectiveness.