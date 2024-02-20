Hundreds Attend Funeral for Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, One of the Georgia Soldiers Killed During Jordan Drone Attack: ‘Behind Her Smile Was a Fierce Determination’

Family and friends gathered in Waycross, Georgia, for the homegoing of one of the service members who died following a drone strike in the Middle East last month.

Sgt. Kennedy Sanders’ funeral was held at Ware County Middle School last weekend. The 24-year-old, as well as Spc. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. William Rivers was killed after officials say an Iran-backed militant group launched the attack at a base in northeastern Jordan on Jan. 28.

All three were assigned to the 718 Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, and 926th Engineer Brigade in Fort Moore. Moffett and Rivers were also laid to rest last week.

The flag draped transfer cases containing the remains of fallen service members U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders are placed in a vehicle at Dover Air Force Base on February 02, 2024 in Dover, Delaware. U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders were killed in addition to 40 others troops were injured during a drone strike in Jordan. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Yesterday, the remains of the three US Army Reserve Soldiers who died in Jordan on Jan. 28 were returned during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. Their courage and dedication to our country will always be remembered,” the US Army Reserve wrote in a Feb. 3 post.

Purple ribbons were placed around Waycross on Saturday to pay tribute to Sanders, according to WJXT. In addition to loved ones, fellow soldiers, and former coaches, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was also in attendance. More than 1,000 people were in the building. After the ceremony, an American flag was placed over her casket as it was transported from the school to the cemetery.

“She was like a little sister to us. She was definitely our baby. So it was always us taking care of her. Making sure that her uniform was good on Sundays before we started the week. I would always do her hair for her,” Spc. Maya Bellinger, who crossed paths with Sanders at training camp, told the outlet.

Col. Jeffrey Dulgarian described Sanders as a soldier who “tackled her responsibility with vigor and skill.” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Behind her smile was a fierce determination,” Dulgarian, 926th Infantry Brigade commander, added.

Sanders’ mother, Oneida, shared a video of her daughter in a heartfelt Facebook post on Saturday: “Bye Munchkin! Love you forever. Miss you something awful.”

According to the reports, officials have renamed a street in Waycross to “Kennedy L. Sanders Way” and declared June 30 an official day to honor her.