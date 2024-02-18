Photos of Five-Year-Old Child Performing Brazilian Waxes on Adult Women Sparks Outrage Online

Social media is up in arms after Memphis spa owner Jasmine Moss posted a video online of her 5-year-old daughter assisting her wax two dozen clients in her establishment.

The mother of three, who has only been a licensed esthetician for two years, has been training her young daughter in her field for the last few years. Moss not only taught the skill to the child but has been posting videos on her Instagram of the child performing the procedures to her clients.

The post that garnered the most attention was captioned, “When I say I’m passing down Deeds & LLCs to my creators I mean!!!”

Moss added, “Ms. XXXX did her thang today.”

“She literally helped me wax 24 clients starting from 7:25- 5 pm. She made a total of $744 and I’m going to put the money towards whatever her future dreams and aspirations are (emoji),” Moss said.

The post went viral with many people objecting to her letting her kindergarten-aged daughter work and the women who allowed them to service them.

“This whole story about Jasmine Moss, aka Jazzy Body, allowing her small child to wax her clients is WIIIIILD. How did those clients allow that?! This poor child needs to be protected and her mother is giving her trauma that will take years to heal from. Everyone on the registry!!”

“Who are the 24 women who exposed their privates to a little girl & allowed her to wax them? Prison for all 25 of you weirdos!” one person tweeted.

People made sure that they put her on blast, hoping to provide enough details to have authorities shut her down.

“Her name is Jasmine Moss. She tried to hide the business address but I got it. You can file a complaint with – TN Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners,” another person wrote before sharing the direct emails and phone numbers to reach someone at the Tennessee Dept. of Children’s Services office, with someone jumping under her comment with details about her license.

The Memphis Police Department was notified and they in turn contacted the Tennessee Department of Children Services, who launched an investigation into the business.

Police told local outlet WREG they have received over 80 complaints on the matter since the footage went viral online. Reporter Alan Selph paid a visit to an address associated with Moss’ business license but no one answered the door. It’s unclear whether her business operates in her home or elsewhere. She has also disabled her social media accounts due to the criticism and backlash.

One precaution that the MPD made in a tweet on the X platform was to warn people not to circulate the photos on social media.

MPD has requested that any additional complaints regarding the posts be directed to the Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. MPD has stated that the Center is collaborating with the department to establish case jurisdiction.