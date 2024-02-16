Pennsylvania Restaurant Manager Caught on Video Using Racist Slur While Firing Target at Shooting Range; Local NAACP Calls for Police Investigation

Local NAACP leaders in one Pennsylvania town want police to investigate a man who was fired from his job at a wing shop after being caught on video at a shooting range shouting the N-word.

That man, who was the manager at a chicken wings restaurant chain called Big Shot Bob’s in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, has been fired since the video started circulating online, according to the restaurant owner.

In the video, the man, whose name hasn’t been released, is seen firing a gun at a shooting range target while yelling, “Stop, you f**king n****r!”

The manager of a wing shop in one Pennsylvania town has been fired after a video showed him firing a gun at a shooting range target while saying the N-word. Local NAACP leaders want police to investigate. (Photos: Facebook/WPXI)

One Black customer who spoke with WPXI told the outlet the video was “completely disturbing,” adding that in her times visiting the shop, the man’s behavior always gave her pause.

“His behavior has always been questionable. He carries a gun, kind of rude, and he makes distinctions between people,” Big Shot Bob’s customer Erika Johnson said.

The NAACP and Alliance for Police Accountability found the video so unsettling that they’re now calling for police to investigate the man.

“You have an individual enjoying shooting a gun targeting Blacks,” Daylon Davis, the president of the local NAACP chapter, said.

“I think we need to take things like this very seriously, not wait for something to happen,” Brandi Fisher, CEO of the Alliance for Police Accountability, also stated.

The Big Shot Bob’s chain has several locations in the Pittsburgh area. The shop in Penn Hills, a town nestled right outside Pittsburgh, is independently owned and operated.

The owner released a statement to WPXI stating the man had been fired but relayed that he was “utterly disappointed with himself” for saying the slur:

“We are deeply saddened and embarrassed by the content of the video. That person was released. He was utterly disappointed with himself for saying those things and is not that kind of person. However, it was said, and that sentiment is not shared by anyone in this store or any other location. BSB is a great diverse organization and that will not be tolerated.”