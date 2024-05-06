White Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Threatens to Burn Down Tennessee Home as Family Toured It In Harrowing Racial Attack: ‘This Ain’t the First Time’

A white navy veteran in Millington, Tennessee, faces charges after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a mixed-race family who was touring a home for sale next door and began beating on the door and threatening to burn down the property with them inside.

David Collins, 50, remains jailed on charges of attempted aggravated burglary and civil rights intimidation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Shelby County courtroom on May 6 for a hearing to determine his bond amount.

David Collins was charged with attempted aggravated burglary and civil rights intimidation. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WREG)

The family that was targeted — comprising one Black person and two Asian individuals — arrived on April 30 to view the vacant home outside Memphis.

While the family was inside viewing the residence, Collins appeared and allegedly began banging and kicking the front door, trying to break in, police said, according to reports.

Collins’ mugshot shows him with a haggard appearance, partly indicating why the family may have taken shelter inside the home and called authorities.

Neighbor John Dehoff, who lives next door to the home, said he heard Collins outside yelling at the top of his voice.

“He was beating and yelling and screaming,” Dehoff said, according to WREG. “I was inside watching TV, and I heard it over that.”

Around this time, Collins began hurling racial slurs at the family and also threatened to kill them, vowing the man, woman, and their daughter would not live to see another day if they didn’t open the door to him.

That’s when Dehoff said he heard enough and went outside to intervene, but that didn’t stop Collins, who allegedly scaled the fence and proceeded to kick the glass door in the rear of the home in another attempt to break in.

“The daddy was scared for his wife and daughter, which is normal,” Dehoff said. “I stayed here with the girl, mama, and daddy until the police came.”

During the harrowing incident, Collins allegedly threatened to set fire to the house with the family inside, leaving them feeling trapped and afraid for their lives.

The standoff lasted several minutes before Collins threatened to return to his house to get something to “take care” of the matter.

Police did not arrive at the scene for some time, allowing the situation to escalate.

“He thought that they were illegal aliens,” Dehoff said. “This ain’t the first time. It’s not Black or white garbage. He just has problems comprehending who people are.”

The man eventually went home before police arrived and escorted the family safely off the property.

Following an investigation, Millington Police Department officers arrived at the scene two days later and arrested Collins.

Later, Dehoff sought to emphasize that Collins’ actions did not represent the attitude of others in the neighborhood, claiming that families of all races are welcome to move there.

“I gave them my phone number, and if anything happens, call me, and I will be right over,” Dehoff said.

Collins made his first court appearance on May 3 and at that time, asked for a public defender.

In April, Collins was pulled over two times and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.