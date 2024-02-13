‘Insane Levels of Racist Misogyny’: Don Jr. Sparks Social Media Uproar With Meme Comparing Michelle Obama to NFL Linebacker

Donald Trump Jr. ignited a social media firestorm on Super Bowl Sunday when he shared a meme that insulted former first lady Michelle Obama by likening her to retired Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Levon Kirkland.

The meme, which went viral among the MAGA faithful, features a closeup photo of the imposing 275-pound linebacker in action during one of his games while taking aim at the former first lady with the caption: “I found this rare Michelle Obama rookie card.”

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MARCH 03: Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of speakers including congressional members, media personalities and members of former President Donald Trump’s administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The meme, posted by Don Jr. to Instagram on Feb. 11, was intended to perpetuate a bogus conspiracy theory that falsely suggests Michelle Obama is transgender or was formerly a man.

The backlash was swift.

Political commentator Aaron Rupar immediately called out Trump Jr. for “insane levels of racist misogyny,” while a number of voices condemned the eldest son of former President Donald Trump for showing hatred toward Black women.

Many users on the platform X called the meme “vicious” and “disgusting” but acknowledged the moment was “very on brand” for Trump Jr.

“What a pathetic loser Don Jr. truly is,” Czech tennis legend Martina Navratilova wrote in a scathing rebuke. “Racist and misogynistic beyond belief. I hope he is as miserable as he is racist.”

Many voices defended the First Lady’s character, calling her an “amazing woman .. who enriched our nation in so many ways,” one user commented.

The odious meme Michelle Obama originated following Barack Obama’s election in 2008. With the help of the Internet, the outrageous claim continued to gain traction for more than a decade, fueled by persistent rumors and misinformation, including Trump Jr.’s post earlier this week.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers helped spread the conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama during a live interview in which a reporter asked if there would ever be a gay or transgender president in the United States.

“We already have that with Obama. You know Michelle is a trans,” Rivers replied, according to Newsweek.

A decade later, radical political groups like QAnon have seized the torch to spread the myth, while conservative operatives remain eager to attack former President Trump’s political opponents with baseless allegations.