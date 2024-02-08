Bob Marley’s White Mistress of Six Years Faces Backlash After Doting Over ‘Endless’ Love While He Was Married

Bob Marley fans are celebrating the upcoming release of the new film, “Bob Marley: One Love.” It tells the story of how the Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcame adversity with songs about peace and love to become one of the most famous reggae musicians in the world.

Marley died in 1981 from acral lentiginous melanoma at 36. On what would have been his 79th birthday on Feb. 6, Cindy Breakspeare, the mother of his son, Damian, chose to pen a special tribute to the accomplished singer and share throwback photos of her, Marley, and their child.

Cindy Breakspeare, Bob Marley and their son, Damian. (Photos: @cindybreakspeare/Instagram)

She wrote, “Bob, on what would have been your 79th Birthday, I celebrate the incredible impact you’ve had globally, cherish our amazing son Damian, and reminisce about the beautiful times we shared—from 56 Hope Road to your mother’s home in Delaware and Miami, New York, Oakley Street in London, The Bahamas, Trinidad, and beyond.”

“The memories are countless, but our love for you is endless,” she continued, “Happy Birthday to the people’s hero, loved and revered by all.”

Marley married Alpharita Constantia “Rita” Anderson in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1966 and they remained married until his death. However, he reportedly had affairs with other women during that time, one of which was Cindy.

His romance with the Canadian-born Jamaican, who holds the title of Miss World 1976, is expected to play out in the biopic, with British actress Umi Myers portraying Breakspeare.

However, social media users are giving Breakspeare the side eye for sharing her post on Marley’s birthday and one week before the release of “One Love.” “She been petty. The details from hope road to his mother house lol,” said one person while another wrote, “‘Heartfelt’”?? She turned the comments on that post off becuz she knew she was being messy.”

Coming to her defense, one individual said, “I get that, but they have a child together Damian Marley & Bob had many women. Not saying it is ok, I’m saying he was not keeping secrets. His wife choose to stay, while he continued to father children with different women. All together there are 7 women. I think Bob is the issue.”

Y’all coming for Cindy when Bob had 3 kids being born a month and days apart. https://t.co/EqOm0nCqus — IG: _ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) February 7, 2024

Marley and Rita had three children together, though Rita welcomed three others — two of whom Marley adopted — from other relationships. The Jamaican pioneer reportedly has a total of 12 kids and dozens of grandchildren who continue to sing his songs and those of their own.

He and Breakspeare welcomed their son, Damian, in 1978. Their relationship lasted for six years after first meeting at her former residence located at 56 Hope Rd. where the Bob Marley Museum is currently located.

“The Wailers rehearsed at the back of the building and Bob started to spend more time there. In the comings and goings, we started chatting here and there, the conversations became longer, sparks started to fly and we became romantically involved. It was a bit scary because ‘uptown’ girls of light complexion didn’t have relationships with Rastas,” Breakspeare explained to Ron FanFair in 2019.

She hinted that she was aware of Marley being married and already having a family with Rita. She said, “I knew I was crossing that invisible line in the sand. I don’t think I need to explain to anyone what the magnetism was all about. Bob was a man on a mission who knew what he was about. He was very purpose-driven, inspirational and influential all rolled into one. I knew that if I became involved with Bob, it would change my life forever.”

Being that Damian was about 4 years old when his father died, Breakspeare said she often shared photos and videos with her son who asked a lot of questions.

“Personality wise, he’s very much like his father he never really got to know. It’s amazing really for me to have this journey in my life to have known Bob, have Damian and to see him grow to become the man he is today. It has been a tremendous gift for me to have been the one to guide him through that process.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” will be released in theaters on Feb. 14.