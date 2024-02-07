Logic Rips Into Black Father for Abandoning Him, Then Asking for an $850K House, Says White Mother Called Siblings the N-Word 

Rapper Logic has had a complicated relationship with his father, Robert Bryson Hall, a Black man who abandoned his family while addicted to crack and having other children. The “44 Bars” artist, known for passionately sharing his life on records, sat with his father for an intimate conversation about their relationship.

The one-on-one discussion was uploaded to Logic’s “Logically Speaking” YouTube page, where they delved into the numerous instances of his father’s presence coming in and out of his life. They recounted how, during these intermittent appearances, his father would consistently ask for money.

Rapper Logic lays into his father for abandoning him as a child and asking for money as an adult due to his success. (Photo: @Logically Speaking/YouTube Screenshot)

The breaking point came when the 34-year-old’s father disregarded his repeated requests to not ask for money, crossing a significant line that the celebrity son for years could not forgive.

However, this conversation, along with one that had occurred over 16 hours prior, facilitated a profound understanding of their relationship and who they are as men. The father, whom Logic had previously perceived as self-centered and entitled, underwent a transformation, showing genuine consideration for others beyond himself—particularly his new wife and son.

“You know what, it’s the first time in our relationship that I didn’t want to block you,” Logic said, recounting how his father asked him for money for his new family.

Hall’s perception of Logic, who grew up in the West Deer Park neighborhood in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and has an estimated net worth of $13 million, appears to have changed. While previously seen by his dad as selfish and unwilling to share his wealth, now his father recognizes the compromising position that being rich in a family of poor people can create.

This spilled over after the recording artist confronted his dad about saying that he didn’t help people out.

“I have helped people in my family and I’ve helped people outside of my family,” he declared. “I’ve helped people afford homes. I’ve helped the homeless. I’ve helped people in my Black community. I’ve donated anonymously.”

“Most people don’t know all the things that I’ve done because I don’t exploit the fact that I give … let alone to my Black community. I’m not out here trying to prove my Blackness, you know. I’m not a n—ger who goes to the hood with a f—king Turkey every Thanksgiving,” he continued.

Then the conversation went to how exhaustive it was to have to be the provider to people who might blow the money.

“When you came to me asked me for $850,000 to buy you a house studio for you and your band, now I’ve also had my sister ask me to buy her a house. I’ve had my brothers ask me to give them money. I’ve given tens of thousands of dollars to my brothers and my sisters,” Logic said, noting that all of them have wasted the money.

He claims many people, his parents and his seven half-siblings, expect him to buy them homes and how if he did he would be spending millions of dollars.

“We did the math earlier today. It’s you; it’s my Mama. It’s my brother. It’s my sister. It’s my brother. My sister… it’s my other sister… it’s my other sister … it’s my other brother,” he said before saying not to add their children because it heightens the number.

Logic continued, “So if I’m going to buy y’all a decent house that’s $500,000 that’s for two people 1 million … 3 million, and 4 million a half. Just to purchase that, let alone mortgage let alone other bills that come into that now OK you got a house so then what that’s nine houses. … Let’s talk about 9 cars that I got to pay for.”

He went on to add that he would have to supply those nine cars with gas, as well as pay for monthly bills such as phone and cable. “I’m gonna keep going because, guess what, if I … if I’m paying all this money ain’t nobody all welfare no more,” he added.

Outside of the money, Logic talked about being raised by a mother who often used racialized language in the house to tear him down.

“My mother, Terry Lee Miller, who was married … I don’t know. 3-4 times, all to Black men, [had] systemic racism built into her,” Logic revealed to his father. “You know my mother used to call me a n—ger. Did you know that?”

He said not only did she call him that but called his brothers and sisters that too.

It seems that the one hour and 12-minute conversation was a point of healing. Both father and son also noted that they’re preparing to work on a project together but that music might have to weight.

The Wu-Tang affiliate is gearing up to drop an album titled, “Ultra 85 2024” this year. The last album was released in 2020, and he retired shortly after that. Now Logic is back in the lab and getting stuff off his chest before — stuff that many believe will heal him.