Influencer Behind the Viral ‘Christian BBL’ Reveals Abdomen Infection Months After Clapping Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Procedure

Texas-based content creator Sophia Idahosa felt the raft of criticism and condemnation when she went viral for talking about her “Christian BBL.” Now, she has revealed that life after going under the knife has not been as appealing as her photos and videos would lead some to believe.

In December 2023, Idahosa got lipo 360 and fat transfer to her hips after losing 40 pounds earlier that year. After opening up about her decision to get plastic surgery, she received backlash from both her Christian followers and Nigerian family members. In an attempt to be sarcastic and clap back at naysayers, she rebranded her procedure as the “Christian BBL.”

“I knew it would cause trouble on YouTube, oh for sure, but I had no idea it would cross all social media from TikTok to Twitter or X,” Idahosa said following her procedure. “It was it was never my intention to make fun of God.”

Nigerian influencer who went viral for her ‘Christian BBL’ reveals she now has an abdomen infection months after procedure. (Photos: @sophiologyofficial/Instagram)

In her latest lifestyle vlog on YouTube, where she goes by Sophiology, the Texan admitted that she had been dealing with pain for weeks amid her recovery, so she sought medical attention.

She shared that a “dermatologist discovered an infection on my abdomen. Basically, causing me to be very sick, weak, and not healing as I should. She prescribed antibiotics and topical treatments for the scars & recommended I rest.”

As a result, she had no choice but to postpone follow-up appointments with her surgeon, Dr. Calvin Jung, who is located in Houston, and subsequent post-op massages. Elsewhere in the hour-long video, Idahosa further elaborated on the root of her health issues.

“I found out that I have an infection from my faja,” she told her viewers.

A faja is a body-shaping garment that is said to minimize swelling, ease pain, and assist with post-operative recovery. Improper use of the garment, for example wearing a faja that is too tight, is known to lead to complications.

Despite being in pain, the influencer continued to get dolled up for a date. “As much pain as I’m in right now, you know, just disappointment that this is even happening, I’m happy that I have medicine now and things to help cure it,” she added.

The 25-year-old further explained that her viral vlog about her “Christian BBL” was used to attract Christian followers who dragged her for altering her appearance in the name of God’s word. “That is how I got a Christian BBL. … I knew it would cause trouble … It was never my intention to make fun of God in any way. Never.”

“I’m not against plastic surgery whatsoever, but let’s be real, God did not tell you to get surgery,” and “Leave religion out of it. You have the free will to be vain if that is what you want,” are just a sampling of the comments she faced.

Through it all, she has not hinted at an ounce of regret. For those who are curious, Idahosa plans to address her healing journey, which is projected to take around six months, and questions in a forthcoming video.